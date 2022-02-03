MacRumors Exclusive: Get 20% Off Brydge's Popular iPad Keyboards and MacBook Vertical Dock
MacRumors and Brydge have partnered up this week with a sale that is taking 20 percent off a selection of Brydge's best iPad-compatible keyboards, as well as the retailer's MacBook Vertical Dock. This sale will run through February 17 and you'll need to use the code MACRUMORS20 to see the discounts.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
In total there are four iPad keyboards on sale, including those compatible with the iPad, iPad Air, 11-inch iPad Pro, and 12.9-inch iPad Pro. The MacBook Vertical Dock is available for the 13-inch MacBook Air (2018 and later), 13-inch MacBook Pro (2016 and later), and 16-inch MacBook Pro (2019 only). The 15-inch MacBook Pro version is excluded from this sale.
Brydge's keyboards feature multi-touch trackpads, a magnetic SnapFit case, Bluetooth, drop protection, and in some cases adjustable backlit keys. They also all include Brydge's "Instant On" feature, which instantly connects the keyboard to the iPad so you can get back to typing faster.
The MacBook Vertical Dock is an accessory built to reduce clutter on your desk by housing and charging a MacBook Pro or MacBook Air in a vertical position. Remember that these deals will expire on February 17, so you have a few weeks to save on Brydge's keyboard with our exclusive code.
If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.
