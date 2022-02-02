Five Apple Products That Haven't Been Updated in Over Two Years

by

While much of Apple's product lineup is up to date right now, a handful of devices and accessories have not received hardware updates in recent years.

ipodtouch1
Below, we have put together a list of five products that Apple sells that have not been updated in over two years, aside from new software features. The list excludes previous-generation products like the iPhone 11 and Apple Watch Series 3.

iPod touch

Apple last updated the iPod touch in May 2019 with an A10 chip and a new 256GB storage option, making it nearly three years old.

The seventh-generation iPod touch retained the same design as the sixth-generation model, including a 4-inch Retina display, a Home button without Touch ID, a 3.5mm headphone jack, a Lightning connector, and a single speaker and microphone. The device is available in six colors, including Space Gray, Silver, Pink, Blue, Gold, and (PRODUCT)RED.

Apple redesigned its website last year and no longer prominently advertises the iPod touch's product page, but the device remains available for purchase. There haven't been any concrete rumors about Apple working on a new iPod touch, so it remains to be seen if the device will ever be updated again or if it will be discontinued eventually.

Magic Mouse 2

magic mouse 2 lightning
Introduced in October 2015, the second-generation Magic Mouse for the Mac is over six years old. The mouse has received no hardware updates over that time, but it does come with a woven USB-C to Lightning cable in the box now. When purchased with a 24-inch iMac, the Magic Mouse 2 is also available in several new matching colors.

The Magic Mouse 2 is infamous for having a Lightning connector on its bottom side, which prevents the mouse from being used while charging.

Apple Pencil 2

ipad pro apple pencil 2
Released alongside a new iPad Pro in October 2018, the second-generation Apple Pencil will soon be three and a half years old.

A key feature of the second-generation Apple Pencil over the original is that it can be magnetically attached to the third-generation iPad Pro or newer for wireless charging. Users can also switch between drawing tools and brushes within apps like Notes by double tapping on the second-generation Apple Pencil's built-in touch sensor.

High-end Mac mini

m1 mac mini screen
While lower-end Mac mini configurations were updated with Apple's custom-designed M1 chip in November 2020, higher-end configurations with Intel processors have not been updated since October 2018, beyond Apple reshuffling storage capacities.

Rumors suggest that Apple plans to release new high-end Mac mini configurations powered by its M1 Pro and M1 Max chips later this year.

AirPods Pro

airpods pro black background
AirPods Pro launched in October 2019, making them nearly two and a half years old.

According to oft-accurate analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple plans to launch second-generation AirPods Pro in the fourth quarter of 2022, which runs from October through December of the year. Kuo expects the new AirPods Pro to feature an upgraded wireless chip, support lossless audio, and have a new charging case that can emit a sound to be found.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman and Debby Wu have previously reported that Apple has tested a more compact design for the second-generation AirPods Pro that would eliminate the stems that drop below the earbuds. If this ends up being the final design, the new AirPods Pro could look similar to Apple's Beats Studio Buds released last year.

