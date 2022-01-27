Apple Seeds First Beta of macOS Monterey 12.3 to Developers

Apple today seeded the first beta of an upcoming macOS Monterey 12.3 update to developers for testing purposes, with the new software coming just a day after the release of ‌macOS Monterey‌ 12.2.



Registered developers can download the beta through the Apple Developer Center and after the appropriate profile is installed, betas will be available through the Software Update mechanism in System Preferences.

We don't yet know what's included in ‌macOS Monterey‌ 12.3, but Apple has not yet implemented the much-anticipated Universal Control feature.

Universal Control is designed to allow a single mouse and trackpad to be used with multiple Macs and iPads, and Apple has said it will be launching this spring, so there's a chance it could be in ‌macOS Monterey‌ 12.3.