iOS 15.3 Fixes Issue With HomeKit Camera Thumbnails Failing to Refresh

Apple released iOS 15.3 and iPadOS 15.3 on Wednesday with several security fixes, and we have since learned that the software updates also resolve an issue with HomeKit camera thumbnails failing to refresh for some users in the Home app.



HomeKit Secure Video cameras added to the Home app each have a thumbnail that provides a still view of recent footage, and normally these thumbnails automatically refresh periodically. In recent weeks, however, some iPhone and iPad users had experienced an issue with the thumbnails failing to refresh and showing outdated footage.

As alerted to us by reader Collin A. Zimmerman and others, users who have updated to iOS 15.3 and iPadOS 15.3 are reporting that the bug has been fixed, with HomeKit camera thumbnails now behaving properly in the Home app.

iOS 15.3, iPadOS 15.3, and macOS 12.2 are relatively minor updates in terms of new features. Apple still has a few new features promised for early 2022, including Universal Control and the ability to add an ID to the Wallet app in participating U.S. states, and those features could potentially arrive with the next round of updates.