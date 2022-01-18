Microsoft to Acquire Game Studio Activision Blizzard for $68.7 Billion

by

Microsoft today announced that it will purchase the game studio Activision Blizzard, the maker of hit games such as Call of Duty, Candy Crush, World of Warcraft, and more, for almost $70 billion. Microsoft says this purchase will help it "bring the joy and community of gaming to everyone, across every device."

microsoft purchases Activision
The seismic purchase for Microsoft will see several of Activision's games move to Xbox Game Pass, Microsoft's gaming subscription service.

The acquisition also bolsters Microsoft's Game Pass portfolio with plans to launch Activision Blizzard games into Game Pass, which has reached a new milestone of over 25 million subscribers. With Activision Blizzard's nearly 400 million monthly active players in 190 countries and three billion-dollar franchises, this acquisition will make Game Pass one of the most compelling and diverse lineups of gaming content in the industry. Upon close, Microsoft will have 30 internal game development studios, along with additional publishing and esports production capabilities.

Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass is available on the iPhone and iPad through Safari, but not the App Store. While Apple does allow all-in-one gaming subscriptions services to be on the platform, every game offered on the service must be submitted individually for approval through the ‌App Store‌ review process.

Apple's equivalent games subscription service to Xbox Game Pass is Apple Arcade. Launched in 2019, ‌Apple Arcade‌ has continued to add new games to its catalog for users to play across the ‌iPhone‌, ‌iPad‌, Mac, and Apple TV. The purchase of Activision and the addition of more hit games to Xbox Game Pass may put more pressure on Apple to bolster ‌‌Apple Arcade‌‌'s offerings.

Top Rated Comments

maflynn Avatar
maflynn
11 minutes ago at 06:19 am
Wow, talk about jaw dropping.
They spent a boat load on Bethesda, though I'm not sure this could pass antitrust muster
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Michael Scrip Avatar
Michael Scrip
9 minutes ago at 06:21 am
$70 billion!

Remember when $1 billion for Instagram was considered ridiculous?

?
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
maflynn Avatar
maflynn
5 minutes ago at 06:25 am

Huge news but nothing to do with apple. Xbox players win here as all games will go to game pass.
When MS bought Besthesda. I switched from Playstation to Xbox for that very reason
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
recklesslife85 Avatar
recklesslife85
11 minutes ago at 06:20 am
Huge news but nothing to do with apple. Xbox players win here as all games will go to game pass.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Isengardtom Avatar
Isengardtom
8 minutes ago at 06:22 am
Huge amount

That’s likely also going to be the end of native Mac apps from Blizzard. They usually had a good track record in making native mac games
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
macsorcery Avatar
macsorcery
9 minutes ago at 06:21 am
Apple keeps missing the boat. There will be no game dev houses left to buy and M1 Max Macbook Pro gamers will be playing nothing but phone games forever. Can anyone seriously compare Apple Arcade to Game Pass and not laugh their ass off?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
