Xbox Cloud Gaming Service Now Available on iOS Devices Through Safari

Microsoft's Xbox Cloud Gaming service is officially launching today and is now available to be used on the iPhone and iPad through the Safari browser, says Microsoft.



As of today, Xbox Cloud Gaming is available to all Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members with Apple smartphones and tables and Windows 10 PC users. The service can be accessed by visiting xbox.com/play on Microsoft Edge, Chrome, or Safari on a mobile device or on PC.

Two weeks ago, Microsoft said that Xbox Cloud Gaming would be launching on Apple devices "in the next few weeks" following a limited beta test for a small number of users.

Xbox Cloud Gaming is designed to allow users to play hundreds of games from the Xbox Game Pass library on any device using a web browser. According to Microsoft, the service is now powered by Xbox Series X hardware in upgraded Microsoft data centers to deliver faster load times and improved framerates.

To ensure low latency, Microsoft plans to stream at 1080p at up to 60 frames per second, and the service is designed to offer seamless play across all devices. Using Xbox Cloud Gaming requires an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription, which is priced at $14.99 per month. New users can get a three month free trial for $1.

Along with a full rollout of Xbox Cloud Gaming, Microsoft today announced that it is expanding its Designed for Xbox mobile gaming accessory lineup to iOS devices, with several new accessories available starting today.



The Xbox Backbone One, for example, is an iPhone-compatible gaming controller with built-in Xbox integrations such as a Capture Button for sharing gameplay moments. Microsoft is also touting the Razer Kishi Universal Gaming Controller for iOS and OtterBox Power Swap Controller Batteries.