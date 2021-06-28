Xbox Cloud Gaming Service Now Available on iOS Devices Through Safari

by

Microsoft's Xbox Cloud Gaming service is officially launching today and is now available to be used on the iPhone and iPad through the Safari browser, says Microsoft.

microsoft cloud gaming
As of today, Xbox Cloud Gaming is available to all Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members with Apple smartphones and tables and Windows 10 PC users. The service can be accessed by visiting xbox.com/play on Microsoft Edge, Chrome, or Safari on a mobile device or on PC.

Two weeks ago, Microsoft said that Xbox Cloud Gaming would be launching on Apple devices "in the next few weeks" following a limited beta test for a small number of users.

Xbox Cloud Gaming is designed to allow users to play hundreds of games from the Xbox Game Pass library on any device using a web browser. According to Microsoft, the service is now powered by Xbox Series X hardware in upgraded Microsoft data centers to deliver faster load times and improved framerates.

To ensure low latency, Microsoft plans to stream at 1080p at up to 60 frames per second, and the service is designed to offer seamless play across all devices. Using Xbox Cloud Gaming requires an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription, which is priced at $14.99 per month. New users can get a three month free trial for $1.

Along with a full rollout of Xbox Cloud Gaming, Microsoft today announced that it is expanding its Designed for Xbox mobile gaming accessory lineup to iOS devices, with several new accessories available starting today.

backbone ios controller
The Xbox Backbone One, for example, is an iPhone-compatible gaming controller with built-in Xbox integrations such as a Capture Button for sharing gameplay moments. Microsoft is also touting the Razer Kishi Universal Gaming Controller for iOS and OtterBox Power Swap Controller Batteries.

Tags: Microsoft, Safari, Xbox

Top Rated Comments

WiiDSmoker Avatar
WiiDSmoker
1 hour ago at 12:32 pm
And all of this being in the web instead of an app is due to Apple’s greed and not wanting anyone to compete with the Arcade.
Score: 18 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Mr_Brightside_@ Avatar
Mr_Brightside_@
1 hour ago at 12:32 pm
Hate to be that guy but... "New users can get a three month free trial for $1."??
Score: 13 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Madmic23 Avatar
Madmic23
1 hour ago at 12:56 pm

Why exactly should Apple’s tech and APIs be used for free? Please explain why they should do that?
It’s not free. Apple charges developers a yearly fee. The App Store is already full of free apps, and Apple is ok with that. I don’t pay Apple for Netflix or Disney+, or my Amazon purchases, but those apps are still on my phone and Apple is happy to have them in the App Store.
Game streaming apps are really no different than video streaming apps, as that’s basically all they’re doing. The only difference is the video being streamed is very interactive. :)
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Think|Different Avatar
Think|Different
1 hour ago at 12:39 pm
It's really, really good on iPad and the few times I've done it on Mac. I'm just still a bit miffed that where I could use this solution the most – the Apple TV – has no solution with how they have to implement doing this through the browser.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Nuno Lopes Avatar
Nuno Lopes
1 hour ago at 12:57 pm

Why exactly should Apple’s tech and APIs be used for free? Please explain why they should do that?
Since when is Apple tech being used for free? Didn’t you buy and licensed the OS for your use? Wasn’t the API licensed for use by devs already? Haven’t you bought the iPhone, iPad or a macOS to access apps and services or was just for you to travel around showing off how cool you look with an iPhone in your hand?

Jezzz. This is classic double dipping … aka selling exactly the same thing over and over and over again to the same person ... The “thing” is “to do what was supposed to do” when you bought in the first place … run the apps and digital services that you need or want.

So please explain why you want to pay for the same thing more than once?
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
autrefois Avatar
autrefois
1 hour ago at 12:47 pm

Hate to be that guy but... "New users can get a three month free trial for $1."??
Wow, inflation has even spread to free trials! ?
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
