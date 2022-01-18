Apple Updates AirPods 3 Firmware to Version 4C170
Apple today released a new 4C170 firmware update for the AirPods 3, an update from the prior 4C165 that was made available in December.
Apple does not offer details on what's included in new firmware updates for the AirPods, so we don't know what improvements or bug fixes the new firmware brings.
There is no standard way to upgrade the AirPods software, but firmware is generally installed over-the-air while the AirPods are connected to an iOS device. Putting the AirPods in the case, connecting the AirPods to a power source, and then pairing the AirPods to an iPhone or an iPad should force the update after a short period of time.
You can check your AirPods firmware by following these steps:
- Connect your AirPods or AirPods Pro to your iOS device.
- Open the Settings app.
- Tap General.
- Tap About.
- Tap AirPods.
- Look at the number next to "Firmware Version."
If we find notable changes after the firmware update is installed, we'll share details, but the software likely focuses primarily on performance improvements and bug fixes rather than new features.
