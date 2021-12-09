Apple Updates AirPods, AirPods Pro, and AirPods Max Firmware

Apple today released a new 4C165 firmware update for the AirPods 2, AirPods 3, AirPods Pro, and AirPods Max. The second-generation AirPods and ‌AirPods Max‌ were previously running firmware version 4A400. The ‌AirPods Pro‌ previously had 4A402 firmware available, and ‌AirPods 3‌ were running firmware version 4B66.

AirPods Pro Firmware Feature
Apple does not offer information on what's included in refreshed firmware updates for the AirPods‌, so we don't know what improvements or bug fixes the new firmware brings.

There is no standard way to upgrade the ‌AirPods‌‌ software, but firmware is generally installed over-the-air while the ‌‌AirPods‌‌ are connected to an iOS device. Putting the ‌‌‌‌‌AirPods‌‌‌‌‌ in the case, connecting the ‌‌‌‌‌AirPods‌‌‌‌‌ to a power source, and then pairing the ‌‌‌‌‌AirPods‌‌‌‌‌ to an iPhone or an iPad should force the update after a short period of time.

You can check your ‌‌‌AirPods‌‌ or ‌‌‌‌‌AirPods Pro‌‌‌‌‌‌ firmware by following these steps:

  • Connect your ‌‌AirPods‌‌ or ‌‌‌‌‌AirPods Pro‌‌‌‌‌ to your iOS device.
  • Open the Settings app.
  • Tap General.
  • Tap About.
  • Tap ‌‌‌‌‌AirPods‌‌‌‌‌.
  • Look at the number next to "Firmware Version."

If we find notable changes after the firmware updates are installed, we'll share details, but the software likely includes performance improvements and bug fixes.

edolecki Avatar
edolecki
27 minutes ago at 11:18 am
Safari feels snappier!
BWhaler Avatar
BWhaler
24 minutes ago at 11:21 am
And so begins the multi-week game to see your Airpods get the new firmware.
Klschmann Avatar
Klschmann
7 minutes ago at 11:38 am
I have been seeing excessive idle case battery drain that just started on my AirPod Pros with the last update, so I'm hoping this update addresses that.

This seems sudden as the last update wasn't that long ago right? Just a few weeks?
CarlJ Avatar
CarlJ
7 minutes ago at 11:39 am

Thanks for the key tip on 'leave the lid open'. That (lack of) part always confused me on MR's advised method to update, as you can't otherwise 'connect' them to your phone. Mine are still stuck on 4B52, so I'm hoping this works finally.
It also helps if you hop around on your left foot and sing a song about Apple, or so I've heard. I seriously wish Apple would just put an "update firmware" button in the settings for this. 95% of users won't care, and the other 5% will stop having to find a goat to sacrifice to get their firmware updated in a timely manner.
BornAgainMac Avatar
BornAgainMac
12 minutes ago at 11:33 am
Christmas came early this year.
