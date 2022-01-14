Apple 'Ready to Spend Billions' on Live Sports Content Over Next Four Years

by

Apple is on an "aggressive hunt" for potential deals that would allow it to broadcast live sports content on its TV+ streaming service as part of a wider effort to boost subscription numbers, according to a new report from investment firm Wedbush.

nfl
In a new investor note, seen by MacRumors, Wedbush analyst Dan Ives said he regards Apple's decision not to acquire a movie studio yet as a clear indication that it now sees live sports programming as potentially a key piece of its future success for growing the audience of its video streaming service.

Apple has not provided details on ‌Apple TV+‌ subscriber numbers since the digital streaming service began, but Wedbush estimates that ‌Apple TV+‌ has around 20 million paid subscribers among roughly 45 million viewers, the rest of which are seeing out free trials included with other Apple product purchases.

That's a fraction of the number of subscriptions that the likes of Disney+ and Netflix enjoys. Knowing this, Apple is apparently "ready to spend billions" on live sports content over the next four years to drive the future growth of ‌Apple TV+‌ and make it a key monetization engine in its burgeoning services ecosystem, which earned it $80 billion in annual revenue in the last financial year.

With Apple spending $7 billion annually on original content and having roughly $200 billion of cash on its balance sheet, we believe the company is gearing up to bid on a number of upcoming sports packages coming up for contract/renewals in future years. We note that upcoming sports packages potentially for bid over the next four years that Apple can be involved with (in some capacity/semi-exclusive) are: NFL (Sunday Night Ticket), Big Ten, Pac 12, Big East, Big 12, other NCAA sports packages (2024 timing), NASCAR, and the NBA/WNBA.

At the current time, ‌‌Apple TV+‌‌ does not offer support for any kind of live television, providing access only to on-demand television and movie content, so Apple will need to build in a new sports-oriented section with live TV streaming if it completes any deals.

Earlier this month, The New York Post reported that Apple has entered into discussions with Major League Baseball about a potential deal that would see the company broadcasting MLB games next season, which would represent a major foray into the world of live sports content.

Its current lack of live sports access remains a serious hole in Apple TV's programming, with competitors like Amazon already boasting established deals. For example, Amazon's 20 live English Premier League soccer games will return in the 2022/23 season, and the company has inked a deal to air "Thursday Night Football" games starting this fall, for which it paid more than $1 billion for the access.

Tag: Apple TV Plus Guide

Top Rated Comments

GuilleA Avatar
GuilleA
44 minutes ago at 03:57 am
But is it ready to spend billions on Siri and Apple Maps for the rest of the world? I don't give a **** about American football.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Marbles1 Avatar
Marbles1
47 minutes ago at 03:54 am
Apple has the capacity to dominate _if it wants to_. E.g. buy English Premier league rights globally and become the home of football (soccer).

I don't think they will do this, but can see them following amazon's path of buying some rights to some sports. Just enough to add some value.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
syklee26 Avatar
syklee26
40 minutes ago at 04:01 am
Personally, I would love Apple to get NFL rights, but Worldwide rights for euro football will definitely do wonders to their subscribers numbers and probably better for Apple’s bottomline.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Pakaku Avatar
Pakaku
33 minutes ago at 04:08 am
If this means stripping out all of the incessant advertising during and between games, then by all means, please let this happen. Still can't wrap my mind around why sports are worth billions of dollars, though.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Moonjumper Avatar
Moonjumper
9 minutes ago at 04:32 am
It seems very far from what made Apple great.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Related Stories

mlb banner

Apple Reportedly Looking to Broadcast Major League Baseball Games Next Season

Monday January 10, 2022 2:18 pm PST by
Apple has entered into discussions with Major League Baseball about a potential deal that would see the company broadcasting MLB games next season, reports The New York Post. The talks are described as "substantial" and "serious," and a deal would provide Apple with a way to establish Apple TV+ as a destination for sports content. At the current time, Apple TV+ offers TV shows and movies,...
Read Full Article90 comments
nfl sunday ticket

Apple in Talks With NFL for Sunday Ticket Streaming

Friday July 9, 2021 9:18 am PDT by
Apple is interested in streaming rights for the National Football League's "Sunday Ticket" package, reports The Information. Apple has had discussions with NFL executives, but the NFL is also speaking with TV networks and other tech firms as well. Sunday Ticket streaming content currently airs on DirecTV, but it is up for auction and should Apple acquire the rights, out-of-market fans will...
Read Full Article84 comments
apple tv plus banner

Apple TV+ Expected to Reach 36 Million Subscribers By 2026, Far Short of Rivals

Wednesday October 13, 2021 4:56 am PDT by
Apple's TV+ digital streaming service is expected to have a total of 36 million subscribers by the end of 2026, according to research firm Digital TV Research (via The Hollywood Reporter). According to the research, Disney's wildly successful streaming service will overtake Netflix and reach 284.2 million subscribers by 2026. Netflix by comparison is expected to hit 270.7 million subscribers ...
Read Full Article126 comments
Apple Watch Series 7 Rainbow Cropped Blue Discount

Deals: Apple Watch Series 7 Discounted by Up to $40 in Amazon's New Sale

Tuesday January 11, 2022 7:02 am PST by
Amazon today is offering a big selection of Apple Watch Series 7 at a discount, including both GPS and cellular models. Every model is shipped and sold directly by Amazon, with stock available for shipping today for most devices. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the ...
Read Full Article18 comments
samsung gaming hub

CES 2022: Samsung Gets Into NFTs and Gaming With Latest TVs

Monday January 3, 2022 10:34 am PST by
Samsung today introduced a number of new features that are coming to its 2022 TV sets, including a new Gaming Hub that will allow Samsung Smart TVs to compete with built-in services like Apple Arcade as well as various consoles. The Samsung Gaming Hub is a new Tizen-powered "discovery platform" that's meant to allow Samsung TV owners to play console-quality games through integration with...
Read Full Article68 comments
apple wallet drivers license feature

Apple Highlights Services in 2021, Recaps Upcoming Features Like IDs on iPhone

Monday January 10, 2022 10:00 am PST by
Apple today highlighted the continued growth and expansion of its services in 2021, including the App Store, Apple Music, Apple Maps, Apple Pay, Apple News, Apple Podcasts, Apple Fitness+, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and more. "Apple's world-class portfolio of services proved essential in 2021, as people worldwide sought new ways to keep entertained, informed, connected, and inspired," said...
Read Full Article18 comments
apple tv plus banner

Apple TV+ Coming to Comcast and Sky Devices [Updated]

Thursday October 28, 2021 6:13 am PDT by
Apple TV+ will be coming to Comcast devices, expanding the range of devices that Apple's streaming service is available on and expanding its audience to even more customers, Comcast's CEO announced today during the company's earnings call. The news was broken by Comcast CEO Brian Roberts, who said during the company's quarterly earnings call that Apple and Comcast have agreed on a deal that...
Read Full Article51 comments
apple tv plus banner

Apple TV+ App Now Rolling Out to Sky Q and Sky Glass TVs

Tuesday December 14, 2021 7:44 am PST by
The Apple TV+ app is now rolling out to Sky Q and Sky Glass TV devices, following a deal between Apple and Comcast earlier this year. Users of the Sky Q set-top box and the new Sky Glass TV will see the Apple TV+ automatically appear on their device, but it is possible to expedite the installation if it has not yet occurred by navigating to Settings, System Management, Resets & Updates, and...
Read Full Article9 comments

Popular Stories

iOS 15 General Feature Purple

Apple Releases Minor iOS 15.2.1 and iPadOS 15.2.1 Updates

Wednesday January 12, 2022 10:05 am PST by
Apple today released minor 15.2.1 updates for iPhone and iPad users, and the software comes one month after Apple launched iOS 15.2 and iPadOS 15.2 with a slew of improvements. The iOS 15.2.1 and iPadOS 15.2.1 update can be downloaded for free and the software is available on all eligible devices over-the-air in the Settings app. To access the new software, go to Settings > General >...
Read Full Article46 comments
apple polishing cloth green feature

Apple's Polishing Cloth is Finally Back in Stock

Tuesday January 11, 2022 10:47 am PST by
Alongside the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models released in October, Apple introduced an Apple-branded microfiber Polishing Cloth priced at $19, which, like many overpriced Apple products, quickly turned into a joke. The Polishing Cloth sold out within a day, and shipping estimates initially pushed into November as Apple fans didn't want to be the only one without a special Apple...
Read Full Article217 comments
maxresdefault

Hands-On With LG's 32-Inch UltraFine OLED Pro Display

Wednesday January 12, 2022 1:12 pm PST by
LG in December announced the launch of its new 2022 32-inch UltraFine OLED Pro display, and in our latest YouTube video, we went hands-on with it to see how it compares to Apple's Pro Display XDR and whether it might be worth picking up depending on the price point. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. Officially named the "32BP95E," the display features a resolution of ...
Read Full Article89 comments
wordle

Clones of Popular 'Wordle' Game Flooding App Store, Including One Charging $30 Per Year [Updated]

Tuesday January 11, 2022 1:39 pm PST by
If you're a regular internet user you've probably heard of popular web-based daily guessing game Wordle, created by Josh Wardle. The game, which is entirely free to play, was introduced last fall and has been spreading like wildfire. Wordle asks players to guess a five letter word by identifying which letters are in the word and are located in the right location. Players get six guesses per...
Read Full Article113 comments
iPhone 14 Mock pill and hole

iPhone 14 Pro Now Rumored to Feature Both Pill-Shaped and Circular Cutouts

Wednesday January 12, 2022 9:26 am PST by
Apple is widely expected to remove the notch on iPhone 14 Pro models, but there have been conflicting rumors about the new design. Early rumors suggested that Apple would adopt a hole-punch design with Face ID somehow moved completely under the display, and later it was rumored that there would be a pill-shaped cutout instead. Now, display industry consultant Ross Young has claimed that...
Read Full Article160 comments
apple ar headset concept 2

Kuo: Apple Headset Will Use Same 96W Power Adapter as 14-Inch MacBook Pro

Monday January 10, 2022 9:07 pm PST by
Apple's rumored AR/VR headset will use the same 96W USB-C power adapter included with the higher-end 14-inch MacBook Pro, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Apple Headset render by Ian Zelbo In a research note today with TF International Securities, obtained by MacRumors, Kuo said that Apple's headset using a 96W power adapter proves that it will have Mac-level computing power, as he has...
Read Full Article152 comments
iPhone 14 Mock Pill Blue Feature

iPhone 14 Pro Again Rumored to Feature Upgraded 48-Megapixel Camera

Wednesday January 12, 2022 6:18 am PST by
iPhone 14 Pro models will feature a 48-megapixel camera, according to Taiwanese research firm TrendForce. Specifically, this refers to the rear-facing Wide camera, which is currently 12 megapixels on iPhone 13 Pro models. The addition of a 48-megapixel Wide camera on iPhone 14 Pro models has already been mentioned by multiple sources, including analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who expects the upgraded...
Read Full Article88 comments
apple employees trio

Apple Outlines $30M Bag Check Lawsuit Settlement on Legal Website

Wednesday January 12, 2022 3:28 pm PST by
Apple in November settled a long-running lawsuit over employee bag checks, with the Cupertino company agreeing to pay $29.9 million to employees who were subjected to off-the-clock bag searches, and now details about the settlement are available on Apple's website. California employees first sued Apple in 2013, and in 2015, the case escalated into a class action lawsuit. Employees claimed...
Read Full Article149 comments