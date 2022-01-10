Apple Reportedly Looking to Broadcast Major League Baseball Games Next Season

Apple has entered into discussions with Major League Baseball about a potential deal that would see the company broadcasting MLB games next season, reports The New York Post.

The talks are described as "substantial" and "serious," and a deal would provide Apple with a way to establish Apple TV+ as a destination for sports content. At the current time, ‌Apple TV+‌ offers TV shows and movies, but compared to competitors, it is not able to appeal to sports fans.

A lack of live sports access is a serious negative for Apple TV, as competitors like Amazon do have established deals. Amazon has inked a deal to air "Thursday Night Football" games starting this fall, and Amazon paid more than $1 billion for the access.

At the current time, ‌Apple TV+‌ does not offer support for any kind of live television, providing access only to on-demand television and movie content, so Apple would likely need to build in a new sports-oriented section with live TV access.

‌Apple TV+‌ does integrate with the TV app, which in turn integrates with apps that provide access to live sports through the Sports tab. You can, for example, choose a favorite team in the TV app and it will suggest streaming a game in the appropriate app whenever the team is playing.

MLB is shopping its weekday national games that used to be exclusive to ESPN, so it's likely that ‌Apple TV+‌ would offer the Monday and Wednesday games that ESPN no longer has access to if a deal works out. Discussions have also been held with Barstool Sports and Amazon, but no deal was reached.

4jasontv Avatar
4jasontv
23 minutes ago at 02:38 pm
I've had MLB.tv since 09, and far too many games are blacked out. If Apple can negotiate around this, especially if I can pay per team... well, I would pay for it.

But they really need to ride the Ted Lasso gravy train and get soccer into American households.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Delorean2006 Avatar
Delorean2006
39 minutes ago at 02:22 pm
As a huge baseball fan, this gets me really excited (if a deal gets done) for next season...if there's even a next season....
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Somian Avatar
Somian
38 minutes ago at 02:22 pm
I would feel kind of 'eh' about that. If it's a separate subscription, fine. But knowing that a big part of my subscription fee goes to sportsball, I'd be less likely to get a subscription.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
mozumder Avatar
mozumder
36 minutes ago at 02:24 pm
At least do it in 8K 120FPS HDR please.

Broadcast TV isn't going to do it, but streaming services should start broadcasting in 8K 120FPS HDR.

I know the World Series was recorded in 8K in 2019.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
kc9hzn Avatar
kc9hzn
33 minutes ago at 02:27 pm
Oh man, it’s gotta suck to be ESPN these days. Granted, the whole “look up scores online” thing took the wind out of their sails, but to plummet so low that MLB is shopping games around to Apple instead of renewing with ESPN would have been unthinkable even 7 years ago.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
