Kuo: Apple's AR/VR Headset to Feature 'Pancake Lenses' Allowing for Lighter and More Compact Design

Apple's widely-rumored AR/VR headset is coming at the end of 2022, with shipments to ramp up in the first quarter of 2023, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.



In a research note with TF International Securities, obtained by MacRumors, Kuo said Apple's headset will feature two "3P pancake lenses," which have a folded design that allows light to reflect back and forth between the display and lenses. This design can allow Apple to release a more compact and lightweight headset.

The Information last year shared the above render of Apple's supposed headset based on a "late-stage prototype" that it viewed. The report claimed the headset will have a curved visor with a soft mesh material, swappable headbands, and more.

Earlier today, display industry consultant Ross Young claimed Apple's headset will be equipped with three displays.