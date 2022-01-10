Deals: Apple's 256GB 13-Inch M1 MacBook Pro on Sale for $1,149.99 ($149 Off)
Amazon today has Apple's 256GB 13-inch M1 MacBook Pro for $1,149.99, down from $1,299.00. As of writing, the notebook is in stock but with a slight shipping delay; it's currently estimated to be delivered between January 18 and 22.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
Compared to past deals, this is a second-best price on this model of the 13-inch M1 MacBook Pro, and it's available in both Space Gray and Silver. This model of the MacBook Pro has the Touch Bar and larger bezels.
If you're looking for a little more storage, you can also get the 512GB model for $1,299.99, down from $1,499.00. This is another second-best price that's available in both colors on Amazon.
You can find the best monthly deals on all new MacBook Pro and MacBook Air notebooks in our Best Deals guide. Be sure to visit the guide and bookmark it if you're on the hunt for a new Apple notebook; we'll be updating it weekly as we discover new MacBook offers across the web.
