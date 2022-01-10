Deals: Apple's 256GB 13-Inch M1 MacBook Pro on Sale for $1,149.99 ($149 Off)

Amazon today has Apple's 256GB 13-inch M1 MacBook Pro for $1,149.99, down from $1,299.00. As of writing, the notebook is in stock but with a slight shipping delay; it's currently estimated to be delivered between January 18 and 22.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Compared to past deals, this is a second-best price on this model of the 13-inch M1 MacBook Pro, and it's available in both Space Gray and Silver. This model of the MacBook Pro has the Touch Bar and larger bezels.

If you're looking for a little more storage, you can also get the 512GB model for $1,299.99, down from $1,499.00. This is another second-best price that's available in both colors on Amazon.

