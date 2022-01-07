Deals: AirPods 2 Discounted to $109.99 on Amazon ($19 Off)

Amazon today has a solid post-holiday deal on Apple's AirPods 2 with Wired Charging Case, priced at $109.99, down from $129.00. These are in stock and sold by Amazon, ready to ship out today with a delivery date between January 10 and January 12.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

The AirPods 2 were one of the more popular items on sale this past holiday season, dropping to as low as $90 in the best sale. We likely won't see a similar sale return any time soon, so if you missed out on those holiday deals Amazon's offer today is a good second-best price.

We track sales for every model of the AirPods in our Best AirPods Deals guide, so be sure to bookmark that page while you shop around for the wireless headphones.