Judge Dismisses Cydia Creator's Lawsuit Against Apple as Originally Filed

by

U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers today granted Apple's motion to dismiss a lawsuit filed against the company by Jay Freeman, creator of an alternative App Store known as Cydia for iPhones and iPads that have been "jailbroken" to gain root filesystem access. However, the motion was granted with a leave to amend, with Freeman given a deadline of January 19 to file an amended complaint should he exercise the option.

cydia vs apple feature
Freeman sued Apple in late 2020, alleging that the company has an illegal monopoly over iOS app distribution given that the App Store is the only authorized marketplace where users can download apps on the iPhone and iPad. His complaint also alleged that Apple has "consistently tried to snuff out alternative app stores" such as Cydia.

Cydia launched in early 2008, months before the App Store launched. The app allows users who jailbreak their iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch to install apps outside of the App Store, as well as tweaks and themes that customize the look and functionality of iOS. For example, long before Apple introduced the Control Center on the iPhone, there was a tweak available on Cydia called SBSettings that offered similar functionality.

The lawsuit alleged that Cydia was the "first comprehensive solution" for expanding the iPhone's capabilities, and "the App Store before the App Store," but early members of the jailbreaking community might argue that the Installer app was the true first.

Freeman joined a growing number of developers who have sued Apple for alleged anticompetitive behavior, including Fortnite creator Epic Games.

When the complaint was first filed, an Apple spokesperson said the company would review the lawsuit, but denied that Apple was a monopoly given that it faces competition from Android. Apple has also repeatedly touted the privacy and security benefits of the App Store, claiming that third-party app stores could expose users to fraud and malware.

Should an amended complaint be filed by Freeman, Apple has until February 2 to respond, according to Gonzalez Rogers.

Tag: Cydia

Top Rated Comments

Joe Rossignol Avatar
Joe Rossignol
9 minutes ago at 09:37 pm
I don't normally comment on my own stories, but this one felt special to write given that I dabbed with the jailbreaking community back in the iOS 1.1.1 through iOS 6 days and fondly remember Jay Freeman (saurik) as the creator of Cydia. I couldn't resist mentioning that Installer.app was the true first "App Store outside of the App Store" contrary to the lawsuit, unless they want to argue that Installer wasn't "comprehensive."

To be 13 years old in 2007 again… fun times.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
JCCL Avatar
JCCL
4 minutes ago at 09:42 pm
SBSettings, now that’s a name I hadn’t heard in a while. Awesome utility. It really was a god send way before the control center.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

ipad pro carrier subsidies

Verizon and T-Mobile Discontinue iPad Rebate Program Following Widespread Customer Complaints [Updated]

Monday January 3, 2022 5:02 am PST by
Verizon and T-Mobile have discontinued their iPad rebate program in partnership with Apple following widespread customer complaints that the program was ineffective, flawed, and rarely worked as intended. In recent weeks, complaints from customers have emerged across social media regarding Verizon's and T-Mobile's rebate programs. If it worked according to plan, the program would give...
Read Full Article56 comments
iPhone 14 Mock Roundup 2

Gurman: iPhone 14 Models Without Notch, Redesigned MacBook Air With M2 Chip, and More to Launch in 2022

Sunday January 2, 2022 6:34 am PST by
In the latest edition of his Power On newsletter, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reiterated his expectations for new Apple products in 2022, including the iPhone 14 series, a redesigned MacBook Air with an M2 chip, an iPad Pro with wireless charging, and more. Gurman said at least some iPhone 14 models launching later this year will feature a hole-punch display design, as we've heard from other...
Read Full Article159 comments
Pro Display XDR Blue

Apple's New Standalone Monitor Could Be Around Half the Price of the Pro Display XDR

Monday January 3, 2022 2:24 am PST by
Apple's rumored new consumer-oriented standalone monitor could appear this year and come in at around the $2,500 price mark, based on comments made by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Writing in his first "Power On" newsletter of 2022, Gurman says the new monitor is "destined to be about half the price of the Pro Display XDR," which he's "hoping" launches sometime this year. Speaking of Macs and...
Read Full Article301 comments
intel core 12th generation mobile

Intel Says New Core i9 Processor for Laptops is Faster Than Apple's M1 Max Chip

Tuesday January 4, 2022 1:49 pm PST by
Intel today unveiled new 12th-generation Core processors suitable for laptops, and as part of the announcement, it claimed that the new Core i9 is not only faster than Apple's M1 Max chip in the 16-inch MacBook Pro, but is the fastest mobile processor ever. The new Core i9 features a 14-core CPU with six performance cores and eight efficiency cores, while the 10-core M1 Max chip has eight...
Read Full Article398 comments
AirPods Pro Gen 3 Mock Feature

Kuo: AirPods Pro 2 to Feature Lossless Support and Sound-Emitting Charging Case

Sunday January 2, 2022 3:23 am PST by
Apple's second-generation AirPods Pro will feature support for Lossless audio and a charging case that can emit a sound for location tracking purposes, according to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. In a note to investors, seen by MacRumors, Kuo explained that the second-generation AirPods Pro will feature new selling points that will lead to strong demand, including support for Apple Lossless...
Read Full Article167 comments
apple celebrates m1 year

Apple Engineers Celebrate End of First Year of Apple Silicon Transition With Special T-Shirt

Monday January 3, 2022 6:31 am PST by
Apple is gifting engineers and staffers who worked on the M1 chip a unique t-shirt to commemorate the end of the first year of the Mac's transition to Apple Silicon, according to an image shared on Twitter by an Apple engineer. Andy Boretto, who works at Apple as a senior software engineer, tweeted an image of a special t-shirt with the M1 chip and its accompanying glow, alongside a card...
Read Full Article63 comments
applegoogle

Google Basically Pays Apple to Stay Out of the Search Engine Business, Class Action Lawsuit Alleges

Wednesday January 5, 2022 3:02 am PST by
Apple has an agreement with Google that it won't develop its own internet search engine so long as Google pays it to remain the default option in Safari, a new class action alleges. Filed in a California court earlier this week against Apple, Google, and their respective CEOs, the lawsuit alleges the two companies have a non-compete agreement in the internet search business that violates US...
Read Full Article196 comments
apple logo cash feature

Apple Briefly Becomes World's First $3 Trillion Company

Monday January 3, 2022 10:44 am PST by
Apple briefly became the world's first $3 trillion company today based on market capitalization, which is the total value of all of the company's outstanding shares. The milestone came after Apple's stock price rose over 40% in the last year. The impressive feat, which Apple achieved when its stock price reached the $182.86 mark during intraday trading, came just over 16 months after Apple be...
Read Full Article270 comments
alpine wireless carplay 11 inch

Add Wireless CarPlay to Your Vehicle With Alpine's New 11-Inch Screen That Hovers Over the Dashboard

Wednesday January 5, 2022 6:07 am PST by
For those interested in adding wireless CarPlay to their vehicle on an aftermarket basis, Alpine today introduced its next-generation Halo receiver with an 11-inch capacitive touchscreen that hovers over the dashboard. Despite having such a large screen, the receiver has a single-DIN chassis, allowing it to be installed in a wide range of vehicles. Alpine's previous Halo receiver was limited ...
Read Full Article115 comments