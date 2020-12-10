Guides

iPhone 12 Cases

iPhone 12 and 12 Pro cases are available now. Find one you like.

All New iOS 14.2 Emoji

iOS 14.2 comes with a bunch of new emoji.

All of iOS 14.2's New Features

Here's a list of all the new features in iOS 14.2.

iPhone 12 Size Comparison

See the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Max side-by-side with all modern iPhones.

Apple Fitness+
December 14

Apple's new Apple Watch-driven subscription fitness service with studio-style workouts for iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV.

AirPods Max
December 15

The AirPods Max are Apple's $549 over-ear headphones. Orders available now.

iMac
Early 2021?

iPad Pro-like design? New screen sizes?

AirTags
Early 2021?

Apple is working on a Tile-like Bluetooth tracking device that's designed to be attached to items like keys and wallets for tracking purposes, letting you find them right in the Find My app.

Unauthorized App Store Cydia Sues Apple for Anticompetitive Behavior

by

Back in 2008, Jay Freeman first released Cydia as an app store designed for the iPhone, offering apps a few months before Apple had its own App Store. Since then, Cydia has served as an app repository for jailbroken iPhones and iPads, making it easy to install unauthorized software on compatible devices.

appstore
Now Cydia is joining a growing cadre of developers accusing Apple of anticompetitive behavior, reports The Washington Post. Cydia on Thursday sued Apple, accusing the company of using anticompetitive tactics to "nearly destroy Cydia" ahead of the ‌App Store‌ launch, which Cydia's lawyers say has a monopoly over software distribution on iOS devices.

According to Cydia, if Apple did not have an "illegal monopoly" over iOS app distribution, users would be able to choose "how and where to locate and obtain iOS apps," and developers would also have alternate distribution methods.

Apple spokesperson Fred Sainz told The Washington Post that Apple will review the lawsuit and that Apple is not a monopoly because it faces competition from Android. Apple also must maintain control over the way software is installed on the ‌iPhone‌ to prevent customers from accidentally downloading viruses and malware, which iPhones would be more susceptible to with a third-party ‌App Store‌.

The ‌App Store‌ is the only authorized way to install apps on an ‌iPhone‌ or iPad, with more than 1.8 million apps available worldwide. Over 28 million developers around the world use the ‌App Store‌ to distribute apps, and Apple earns somewhere around $15 billion in revenue from the ‌App Store‌ each year. Apple has a dedicated ‌App Store‌ review team that reviews every app submitted to the store, along with guidelines that developers have to follow.

Before the ‌App Store‌, though, there was Cydia. Jay Freeman told The Washington Post that he developed Cydia as a way to make it easy for customers to jailbreak their iPhones and install new software to support features created by developers who wanted to make apps and new functions for the original ‌iPhone‌.

According to his estimations, more than half of early ‌iPhone‌ customers were jailbreaking their iPhones to use Cydia, and in 2010, 4.5 million people were searching for apps weekly. By then, Apple had come out with its own ‌App Store‌ and started making it harder to jailbreak new iPhones, and over the years, also added features that were previously only available through Cydia, such as the Control Center.

Freeman claims that the risks of jailbreaking are "overblown" and are similar to downloading software from a PC. "Morally speaking, it's your phone and you should be able to do whatever you want with it," he said. The lawsuit claims that Apple used "coercive" terms to prevent customers from using Cydia, and as security ramped up, Cydia's business waned.

Cydia lawyer Stephen Swedlow says that the "legal climate" has been changing, which makes it the ideal time to file against Apple. Cydia is the "perfect claimant" for an antitrust case given that it has an app store that's an alternative to Apple's own offering. If the suit is successful, Cydia plans to once again compete with Apple, but without the need for jailbreaking.

GizmoDVD
GizmoDVD
25 minutes ago at 09:51 am
How dare they not allow Cydia and its ability to install pirated software!

for shame!
Score: 12 Votes (Like | Disagree)
contacos
contacos
20 minutes ago at 09:55 am


How dare they not allow Cydia and its ability to install pirated software!

for shame!

to be fair, it doesn’t offer pirated apps by default. It’s the user that has to add illegal repos manually. Back in the day it was great to obtain tweaks, but Apple has copied most of them by now so there isn’t much need to JB, at least for me, anymore
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
mubert
mubert
9 minutes ago at 10:07 am


How dare they not allow Cydia and its ability to install pirated software!

for shame!

[LIST=1]
* Cydia doesn't offer pirated software. A user has to take the step of adding an unofficial illegal repository. By your logic, Chrome is responsible for piracy because you can point it to The Pirate Bay.
* The only reason piracy is even possible on Cydia is that Apple forces it to be! By refusing to sign Cydia, Apple makes jailbreaking a prerequisite to install Cydia. If Apple allowed other app stores and opened up a means for third party software to install apps, you wouldn't be able to pirate on Cydia.

But keep drinking the kool-aid, for whatever reason you do.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
FaustsHausUK
FaustsHausUK
21 minutes ago at 09:55 am

accusing the company of using anticompetitive tactics to "nearly destroy Cydia" ahead of the App Store launch

The iOS app store launched 12 years ago. This is... a bit late.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Webster's Mac
Webster's Mac
19 minutes ago at 09:56 am


It's Apple's platform. What do these people not understand?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Cosmosent
Cosmosent
16 minutes ago at 10:00 am
One of the main problems is that Apple thinks they are selling ALL of us a "Managed" Device !

They don't think we actually own what we purchase !

That's the crux of it !

Throttling Perf is just one example of it.

Limiting what apps a User can OR cannot install is clearly another.

Cook should simply Drop the Apple Tax to 15% across the Board, with NO restrictions & NO thresholds !
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
