Google's 2022 Product Roadmap Includes Apple-Style Integration Across Devices

by

Google today announced its 2022 product plans for the Android operating system, and several of the upcoming additions clearly mirror existing Apple features. The new functionality will allow Android smartphones and Google products to match capabilities already available with the Apple devices.

google android ios like features
Fast Pair, a Google feature that enables Bluetooth accessories to instantly pair to an Android smartphone, is expanding to wearables, speakers, TVs, and smart home devices, so earbuds will be able to quick pair with Android TVs and Chromebooks, similar to how the AirPods work with the Apple TV and the Mac.

Automatic device switching, a feature that Apple built into the AirPods, is also coming to Google devices. Google says that it is working on technology that will allow Bluetooth headphones to automatically switch audio to whatever device you're using at the time, plus Google has plans to implement head tracking for spatial audio, adapting sound based on head position.

In addition to bringing AirPods-like features to more Google devices, Google is also adding iCloud-style messaging. Chromebook users will be able to access chat apps from their smartphones without installing them, and photos and videos on Android smartphones will be automatically available on connected Chromebooks.

For setting up Google devices, Google is introducing a feature that will allow Android users to set up their Windows PCs by bringing an Android smartphone close to the PC, which will sync text messages and files in addition to allowing for the quick setup of Bluetooth accessories. This is similar to Apple's feature that allows new devices to copy settings and content from an existing device over-the-air.

WearOS smart watches will soon be able to unlock Chromebooks, similar to how an Apple Watch can be used to unlock a Mac. Google already offers this feature to allow Android smartphones to unlock Chromebooks, but the new feature will more closely mirror what's possible with the Apple Watch.

Google is also adopting an Ultra Wideband car key feature that's similar to Apple's Car Keys. It will let a Samsung or Pixel phone unlock, lock, and start supported BMW vehicles, functionality that's already available with the iPhone.

Fast Pair and quick sharing for photos are coming in the next few weeks, while the other features are set to launch later in 2022.

Tags: Google, Android

Popular Stories

iPhone 14 Mock Roundup 2

Gurman: iPhone 14 Models Without Notch, Redesigned MacBook Air With M2 Chip, and More to Launch in 2022

Sunday January 2, 2022 6:34 am PST by
In the latest edition of his Power On newsletter, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reiterated his expectations for new Apple products in 2022, including the iPhone 14 series, a redesigned MacBook Air with an M2 chip, an iPad Pro with wireless charging, and more. Gurman said at least some iPhone 14 models launching later this year will feature a hole-punch display design, as we've heard from other...
Read Full Article159 comments
AirPods Pro Gen 3 Mock Feature

Kuo: AirPods Pro 2 to Feature Lossless Support and Sound-Emitting Charging Case

Sunday January 2, 2022 3:23 am PST by
Apple's second-generation AirPods Pro will feature support for Lossless audio and a charging case that can emit a sound for location tracking purposes, according to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. In a note to investors, seen by MacRumors, Kuo explained that the second-generation AirPods Pro will feature new selling points that will lead to strong demand, including support for Apple Lossless...
Read Full Article167 comments
ipad pro carrier subsidies

Verizon and T-Mobile Discontinue iPad Rebate Program Following Widespread Customer Complaints [Updated]

Monday January 3, 2022 5:02 am PST by
Verizon and T-Mobile have discontinued their iPad rebate program in partnership with Apple following widespread customer complaints that the program was ineffective, flawed, and rarely worked as intended. In recent weeks, complaints from customers have emerged across social media regarding Verizon's and T-Mobile's rebate programs. If it worked according to plan, the program would give...
Read Full Article54 comments
Pro Display XDR Blue

Apple's New Standalone Monitor Could Be Around Half the Price of the Pro Display XDR

Monday January 3, 2022 2:24 am PST by
Apple's rumored new consumer-oriented standalone monitor could appear this year and come in at around the $2,500 price mark, based on comments made by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Writing in his first "Power On" newsletter of 2022, Gurman says the new monitor is "destined to be about half the price of the Pro Display XDR," which he's "hoping" launches sometime this year. Speaking of Macs and...
Read Full Article301 comments
apple celebrates m1 year

Apple Engineers Celebrate End of First Year of Apple Silicon Transition With Special T-Shirt

Monday January 3, 2022 6:31 am PST by
Apple is gifting engineers and staffers who worked on the M1 chip a unique t-shirt to commemorate the end of the first year of the Mac's transition to Apple Silicon, according to an image shared on Twitter by an Apple engineer. Andy Boretto, who works at Apple as a senior software engineer, tweeted an image of a special t-shirt with the M1 chip and its accompanying glow, alongside a card...
Read Full Article63 comments
apple logo cash feature

Apple Briefly Becomes World's First $3 Trillion Company

Monday January 3, 2022 10:44 am PST by
Apple briefly became the world's first $3 trillion company today based on market capitalization, which is the total value of all of the company's outstanding shares. The milestone came after Apple's stock price rose over 40% in the last year. The impressive feat, which Apple achieved when its stock price reached the $182.86 mark during intraday trading, came just over 16 months after Apple be...
Read Full Article269 comments
maxresdefault

Apple Watch's Life-Saving Potential Highlighted in Suspenseful '911' Ad

Saturday January 1, 2022 4:15 pm PST by
Apple today shared a new ad titled "911" that emphasizes the Apple Watch's life-saving potential during emergencies. The suspenseful ad revolves around three individuals named Amanda, Jason, and Jim who were each able to get help by dialing 911 using the Apple Watch, with the ad highlighting excerpts from their frantic phone calls with dispatchers. Amanda, for example, said that her car had...
Read Full Article80 comments