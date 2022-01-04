Verizon Announces Plans to Expand 5G Ultra Wideband to 1,700 Cities in January, Offers Improved 5G Plans
Verizon today announced plans to expand its 5G Ultra Wideband technology to more than 100 million people across 1,700 cities in the United States, offering 5G speeds that are up to 10x faster than 4G LTE speeds and that can hit up to one gigabit per second.
According to Verizon, "nearly one in three Americans" will be living in areas where faster 5G speeds are available, but while the technology is coming to 1,700 cities, it's worth noting that it will be limited to select areas.
Apple's 5G iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 models are able to take advantage of Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband technology, but an appropriate Verizon plan is required. Not all of Verizon's plan offerings include 5G UW speeds.
Ahead of 5G Ultra Wideband expansion, Verizon is updating its unlimited phone plans. As of January 5, the 5G Get More, 5G Play More, and 5G Do More plans will offer speeds up to 10x faster, and the highest-tier plan, the 5G Get More plan, now features unlimited premium data. It was previously capped at 50GB per month. Lower tier plans will not include the fastest 5G connection speeds.
Verizon's 5G expansion announcement comes as AT&T and Verizon have both agreed to delay the C-band spectrum launch that will enable the rollout of the faster speeds. The Federal Aviation Administration has asked the cellular carriers to hold off until January 19, after previously asking them to delay deployment until January 5.
The new agreement is designed to ensure there will be few disruptions to air operations when the C-band spectrum is deployed, as it gives the FAA and FCC more time to prepare. AT&T and Verizon initially balked at further delays for the C-band rollout because the deployment was already pushed back a month, but have agreed to one further two week delay. AT&T and Verizon have been assured that they will be allowed to deploy their new 5G wireless networks later this month.
Popular Stories
In the latest edition of his Power On newsletter, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reiterated his expectations for new Apple products in 2022, including the iPhone 14 series, a redesigned MacBook Air with an M2 chip, an iPad Pro with wireless charging, and more.
Gurman said at least some iPhone 14 models launching later this year will feature a hole-punch display design, as we've heard from other...
Apple's second-generation AirPods Pro will feature support for Lossless audio and a charging case that can emit a sound for location tracking purposes, according to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.
In a note to investors, seen by MacRumors, Kuo explained that the second-generation AirPods Pro will feature new selling points that will lead to strong demand, including support for Apple Lossless...
Verizon and T-Mobile have discontinued their iPad rebate program in partnership with Apple following widespread customer complaints that the program was ineffective, flawed, and rarely worked as intended.
In recent weeks, complaints from customers have emerged across social media regarding Verizon's and T-Mobile's rebate programs. If it worked according to plan, the program would give...
Apple's rumored new consumer-oriented standalone monitor could appear this year and come in at around the $2,500 price mark, based on comments made by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Writing in his first "Power On" newsletter of 2022, Gurman says the new monitor is "destined to be about half the price of the Pro Display XDR," which he's "hoping" launches sometime this year. Speaking of Macs and...
Apple is gifting engineers and staffers who worked on the M1 chip a unique t-shirt to commemorate the end of the first year of the Mac's transition to Apple Silicon, according to an image shared on Twitter by an Apple engineer. Andy Boretto, who works at Apple as a senior software engineer, tweeted an image of a special t-shirt with the M1 chip and its accompanying glow, alongside a card...
Apple briefly became the world's first $3 trillion company today based on market capitalization, which is the total value of all of the company's outstanding shares. The milestone came after Apple's stock price rose over 40% in the last year.
The impressive feat, which Apple achieved when its stock price reached the $182.86 mark during intraday trading, came just over 16 months after Apple be...
Apple today shared a new ad titled "911" that emphasizes the Apple Watch's life-saving potential during emergencies.
The suspenseful ad revolves around three individuals named Amanda, Jason, and Jim who were each able to get help by dialing 911 using the Apple Watch, with the ad highlighting excerpts from their frantic phone calls with dispatchers. Amanda, for example, said that her car had...