Apple to Announce Q1 2022 Earnings on January 27

Apple today updated its investor relations page to announce that earnings for the first fiscal quarter of 2022 (fourth calendar quarter) will be shared on Thursday, January 27.



The first quarter earnings call will give us insight into sales of the iPhone 13 models, AirPods 3, M1 Pro and Max MacBooks, and other devices during the holiday quarter that ended in December. Apple CEO Tim Cook last quarter said that supply constraints caused by chip shortages had cost Apple $6 billion, and the chip shortages and supply issues are also expected to impact Apple's first quarter earnings results.



In the first quarter of 2021, Apple reported record earnings of $111.4 billion revenue and net quarterly profit of $28.8 billion. Apple once again declined to provide guidance for the first fiscal quarter of 2022.

The quarterly earnings statement will be released at 1:30 PM Pacific/4:30 PM Eastern, with a conference call to discuss the report taking place at 2:00 PM Pacific/5:00 PM Eastern. MacRumors will provide coverage of both the earnings release and conference call on January 27.