CES 2022: Comcast Bringing WiFi 6E to Subscribers With New xFi Gateway

Comcast this week announced plans to launch a new xFi Advanced Gateway that incorporates WiFi 6E, providing Comcast customers with access to faster broadband speeds on compatible devices.



The xFi Gateway supports three WiFi bands, 2.4GHz, 5GHz, and 6GHz, which is the new band that denotes a "6E" device. According to Comcast, the xFi Gateway will offer reduced interference and up to 3x more bandwidth to support homes with a multitude of connected devices.

Comcast says that it is also working to "evolve its network to 10G" for multigigabit upload and download speeds.

The xFi Advanced Gateway will begin rolling out to Comcast customers over the coming months, with those subscribed to the Gigabit Internet or xFi Complete Package receiving the first devices.

Customers will need to pay a $14 monthly fee for the xFi Advanced Gateway, which is the same monthly price as the current Gateway hardware rental fee.