CES 2022: Scosche Launches MagSafe-Compatible MagicMounts, Speakers and Chargers

by

Scosche today announced the launch of a number of new products in its MagicMount product lineup, along with other MagSafe-compatible accessories like wireless chargers and speakers.

scosche magic mount
The MagicMount Pro Charge5 mounts from Scosche are compatible with Apple's MagSafe iPhones, which includes the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 models. Scosche promises a strong hold, but it's worth noting that these are not using Apple's ‌MagSafe‌ protocol and are limited to 7.5W wireless charging.

There's a 360-degree adjustable head to allow the iPhone to be used in portrait or landscape mode, and all mounts come with a car adapter for charging and a 20W USB-C charging port for when faster charging is needed.

Though designed for ‌MagSafe‌ iPhones, the MagicMount Pro Charge5 mounts can also be used with older iPhones by attaching the included MagicPlate magnet. Scosche's MagicMount Pro Charge5 can be purchased in four options: Window/Dash, Dash/Vent, Telescoping, and Cup Holder, with a launch planned for spring 2022 at a $64.99 price point. There are also less expensive MagicMount Pro ‌MagSafe‌ options at $44.99.

Scosche is also introducing MagSafe-compatible speakers and wireless chargers. The $40 BoomCanMS Portable is a small, Bluetooth-enabled speaker that's designed to adhere to the back of a ‌MagSafe‌ ‌iPhone‌. The ‌MagSafe‌ technology doesn't add anything for sound, but it does keep the speaker from becoming lost and it also doubles as a kickstand.

scosche can speaker
The larger $130 BoomBottle Magnetic Portable Speaker allows the ‌iPhone‌ to be attached to the top for easy access to streaming music, hands-free calls, and more. Both new speakers are set to launch later in 2022.

scosche tall speaker
For those who already have a ‌MagSafe‌ Charger from Apple, Scosche is introducing the BaseLynx MS, which is designed to integrate with the BaseLynx system for multi-device charging. The BaseLynx MS accommodates a ‌MagSafe‌ Charger and allows for charging in an upright position, and because it's using Apple's own technology, it charges at the full 15W (12W for the ‌iPhone 12‌ and 13 mini models).

scosche baselynx ms
The BaseLynx MS Wireless Stand for ‌MagSafe‌ Charger is set to launch in spring 2022 for $50.

Tags: Scosche, CES 2022

