CES 2022: Oral-B Unveils Three New iPhone-Connected iO Smart Toothbrushes

by

Oral-B today as part of CES 2022 announced its latest smart toothbrush, the iO10 with iOSense, which builds upon the original iO toothbrush released in 2020.

oral b io10 toothbrush
A key new feature of the iO10 is real-time oral health coaching built directly into the toothbrush's charging base, allowing you to monitor your brushing time, pressure, and coverage without needing to take your iPhone into the bathroom. Your brushing data then syncs to the Oral-B app for greater insights into your brushing habits.

The rechargeable electric toothbrush features seven different cleaning modes for a personalized clean, including Daily Clean, Sensitive, Super Sensitive, Intense, Whiten, Gum Care, and Tongue Clean. A built-in pressure sensor helps keep your gums healthy and protected by displaying a red light when you are brushing too hard and a green light when you are brushing just right, according to Oral-B.


Oral-B did not reveal pricing or a release date for the iO10, but customers can sign up on a waitlist to be notified when the toothbrush becomes available. The previous-generation iO toothbrush retails for around $299.99 in the United States.

Oral-B also unveiled more affordable iO4 and iO5 electric toothbrushes that will each be priced under $100. The toothbrushes will have familiar iO technology, but with fewer cleaning modes and no oral health coaching built into the charging base. Each toothbrush will display a rainbow celebration light after brushing for two minutes, and the iO5 will provide users with real-time brushing tracking and coaching via the Oral-B app.

The iO4 and iO5 will be available in the United States in 2022 in a range of colors, including quite white, matte black, blush pink, icy blue, and lavender. A specific release date was not provided, and there doesn't appear to be a waitlist for these toothbrushes.

Tags: Oral-B, CES 2022

Top Rated Comments

Wanted797 Avatar
Wanted797
52 minutes ago at 12:39 pm
We have reached the pinnical of technological achievement.
Score: 9 Votes (Like | Disagree)
macduke Avatar
macduke
47 minutes ago at 12:44 pm
Every CES there is some new connected toothbrush, fork, or water bottle. Does anyone use this overpriced garbage? Just brush your damn teeth. One minute on the top, one minute on the bottom. I don’t need something scoring my tooth brushing.
Score: 9 Votes (Like | Disagree)
varsity Avatar
varsity
34 minutes ago at 12:57 pm
United Health Care has detected that you have not brushed your teeth today. Your dental premium has been adjusted to reflect your negligence.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
mansplains Avatar
mansplains
51 minutes ago at 12:40 pm
For all you gamers, pass on this and get Grush ('https://www.grushgamer.com/')
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
hrMACnstuff Avatar
hrMACnstuff
47 minutes ago at 12:44 pm
since nobody can do anything anymore without nanny guidance, now another app to monitize everything you do while rome continues to burn.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
now i see it Avatar
now i see it
35 minutes ago at 12:56 pm
I definitely want a $300 toothbrush with non replaceable batteries. Sign me up!
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
