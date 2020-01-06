CES 2020: Oral-B and Colgate Unveil New iPhone-Connected Smart Toothbrushes

The recipient of a CES 2020 Innovation Award, the new Oral-B iO toothbrush uniquely features a frictionless magnetic drive, which distributes energy more efficiently to the tips of the bristles for a smoother and quieter brushing experience, according to parent company Procter & Gamble.
The toothbrush also features a redesigned brush head with twisted bristles that has been engineered to combine oscillating and rotating cleaning motions with micro-vibrations to ensure a deep clean.
Through the Oral-B app, the Bluetooth-enabled toothbrush provides real-time individual tracking and coaching, based on artificial intelligence from thousands of recorded brushing sessions. The app guides users through a two-minute brushing session with 3D teeth tracking to ensure the best cleaning possible.
Equipped with a smart pressure sensor, the Oral-B iO provides positive brushing feedback, identifying and guiding users to brush in the optimal pressure range. A tiny display on the toothbrush greets and motivates users throughout the cleaning process, with up to seven personalized brushing modes available.
Procter & Gamble says the Oral-B iO will be available for purchase beginning August 2020. Pricing has not been disclosed.
Also a CES 2020 Innovation Award honoree, Colgate's new Plaqless Pro toothbrush features new optic sensor technology that can detect plaque in the mouth so that it can be removed while brushing. The toothbrush will flash blue when buildup has been found in an area of the mouth, and then white when that area is clean.
Like the Oral-B iO, the Plaqless Pro is a Bluetooth-enabled toothbrush that can be paired with the Colgate Connect app for a personalized brushing experience. Sensors embedded in the toothbrush handle create a comprehensive map of the user's mouth, showing areas that are clean or may need further brushing.
Colgate says the Plaqless Pro will be available at some point later this year. Pricing has not been disclosed.