CES 2022: Netgear Launches Nighthawk RAXE300 WiFi 6E Router
Netgear today announced the launch of its latest Nighthawk router, the Nighthawk RAXE300 Tri-Band WiFi 6E, which offers the 6GHz band for WiFi 6E-compatible devices.
The RAXE300 offers up to eight WiFi streams and supports Gigabit+ WiFi speeds up to 7.8Gb/s in homes that are up to 2,500 square feet. Six antennas are included for improved signal strength and coverage, and there's a 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet port for Gigabit+ connectivity. Five additional Gigabit Ethernet ports are available for wired connections to other smart home devices.
The 6GHz WiFi band is only available on the newest devices, so it is less congested and is able to provide faster connectivity speeds with low latency. Apple devices do not yet support WiFi 6E, but Apple is expected to adopt it in the near future, perhaps as soon as this year.
This is Netgear's third WiFi 6E router, and it joins the pricier Nighthawk RAXE500 and the Orbi Quad-Band Mesh WiFi 6E System. The RAXE300 will be available in the first quarter of 2022 and it will be priced at $400.
Netgear is also announcing the launch of the Netgear Game Booster, a new service that provide Orbi users with the same tools that are normally limited to the Nighthawk ProGaming routers. Orbi owners will be able to enhance network performance and minimize lag by identifying and selecting the fastest game servers, as well as prioritizing network bandwidth to gaming devices and applications.
