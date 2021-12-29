New Year's Deals: Shop the Best Year-End Discounts on Apple Accessories From Nomad, Brydge, Incase, More

by

2021 is about to come to an end, and as with years past we're tracking a few sales that are offering solid year-end discounts on Apple-related accessories. In this article, we've rounded up the best sales you can find online for Apple accessories from companies like Nomad, Speck, Twelve South, Belkin, Brydge, ZAGG, and more.

New Years Deals 2020 Feature logoNote: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Sale duration varies from site to site, but for a large portion of them, you'll have until New Year's Eve to take advantage of the discounts.

Flexibits Premium

MacRumors readers can exclusively save on their first year of Flexibits Premium through December 31. This deal will take 50 percent off the first year of the subscription service, and it can be applied to Individual Plans or Family Plans.

flexibits holiday
Flexibits Premium includes the apps Fantastical and Cardhop. The subscription supports apps across macOS, iOS, and iPadOS. You can find more information about our exclusive offer in this article.

1Password

In our second software exclusive of the season, you can get 50 percent off your first year of 1Password Families through December 31. This deal is only for the Families subscription plan, and it's only for new customers.

1password holiday
To redeem it, you'll just need to create an account on this landing page, no coupon code is needed for the deal. When your first year of 1Password Families ends, it'll renew at the regular price, or you can cancel before that time.

This version of 1Password supports five family members on unlimited devices, shared vaults among members, advanced security with authenticated encryption, and alerts for compromised websites and vulnerable passwords. It's available on Mac, iOS, Windows, Android, Chrome OS, and Linux.

Belkin

At Belkin, you can take 15 percent off sitewide with the code NY22 at checkout. Belkin offers accessories like speakers, headphones, chargers, MagSafe-compatible devices, screen protectors, and much more.

Brydge

Brydge has brought back its Black Friday and Cyber Monday promotion for the last week of 2021, offering 20 percent off Brydge's tablet keyboards and MacBook vertical docks.

brydge holiday
Brydge keyboards on sale include those compatible with iPad Pro, iPad, iPad Air, and iPad mini. Brydge also sells keyboards that are compatible with the Surface Pro tablets.

MacBook

iPad

iPad Air

iPad Pro

iPad mini

Incase/Incipio

Incase is offering 25 percent off sitewide now through December 30. Incase sells a large variety of accessories built for Apple prodcuts, including new textured hardshell cases for the MacBook Pro, classic sleeves for MacBook Air, cases for AirPods, backpacks, and more.

incipio holiday
Sister site Incipio is holding an end of the year sale as well, giving customers a chance to take up to 30 percent off sitewide this week. Incipio's sale is more focused on iPhone-related accessories, with plenty of iPhone 13 cases and screen protectors available at a discount.

Nomad

Nomad has 20 percent off sitewide this week with the code TREATYOURSELF, which is only valid on full price items that are in stock. Nomad sells a variety of popular accessories, including wireless chargers, USB-C chargers, cables, MagSafe-compatible chargers, and more.

ZAGG

ZAGG is hosting a year-end event that lets you take 35 percent off up to three products on its website. This excludes items that are already discounted, and the sale will last through January 4, 2022.

zagg holiday
As usual, ZAGG's sale includes ZAGG products as well as those from Mophie and Halo. These sale events are always a great time to buy Mophie's popular accessories, like its MagSafe-compatible "Snap+" collection of chargers.

Pad & Quill

Pad & Quill is taking up to 60 percent off select accessories during its end of the year "Warehouse Sale." This sale has limited quantities and all sales are final. You can save on Apple Watch leather bands, iPhone cases, iPad folios, MacBook sleeves, and much more.

Twelve South

Twelve South has brought back its "Happy New Gear" sale from last year, offering 20 percent off sitewide through the end of the year. This sale will be applied automatically at the checkout screen on Twelve South's website.

twelve south holiday
Twelve South sells numerous products that are tailor made for Apple products like the Curve Riser for iMac, BookBook for iPhone, AirSnap Pro for AirPods Pro, PowerPic Mod wireless charger for iPhone and AirPods, and much more. Head to Twelve South's website to shop the full sale before it ends later this week.

Other Deals

  • B&H Photo - Save on tech, photograph equipment, and more
  • Best Buy - Save on TVs, tablets, video games, and more
  • Casely - Take 30 percent off sitewide with code CHEER
  • JBL - Take up to 50 percent off speakers and headphones
  • Speck - Take 25 percent off sitewide

Keep up with all of this week's best discounts on Apple products and related accessories in our dedicated Apple Deals roundup.

Related Roundup: Apple Deals

Popular Stories

iphone 12 sim card slot

Apple Allegedly Preparing for iPhones Without SIM Card Slot by September 2022 [Updated]

Sunday December 26, 2021 8:13 pm PST by
Earlier this week, a rumor from Brazilian website Blog do iPhone claimed that iPhone 15 Pro models might not have a physical SIM card slot in at least some countries and regions, but the change might happen even sooner. Image: iFixit An anonymous tipster informed MacRumors that Apple has advised major U.S. carriers to prepare for the launch of eSIM-only smartphones by September 2022. The...
Read Full Article226 comments
apple gift card pink holiday

What to Buy With the Apple Gift Card You Unwrapped

Sunday December 26, 2021 1:00 pm PST by
Apple gift cards are always a popular gift for Christmas and other holidays. If you unwrapped one this year, we've put together a list of 23 ways to spend it, with all of the ideas for what to buy costing under $100 in the United States. Keep in mind that Apple used to offer two separate gift cards, including an Apple Store gift card for in-store products and an iTunes gift card for...
Read Full Article27 comments
Apple Silicon Teal Feature

Apple Bringing Its Custom Silicon to an Unexpected Device

Monday December 27, 2021 2:00 am PST by
Apple is planning to bring its custom silicon chips to the Pro Display XDR, a recent report has suggested. The leaker known as "Dylandkt," who has a mostly accurate track record with Apple-related rumors, recently claimed that LG is developing a 32-inch display panel for a new Pro Display XDR featuring an unspecified Apple silicon chip. Apple's custom silicon SoCs, such as the S7, A15...
Read Full Article
apple park drone june 2018 2

Some Apple Engineers Rewarded Up to $180K in Stock Bonuses as Incentive to Stay

Tuesday December 28, 2021 11:53 am PST by
Apple is providing stock bonuses to some engineers in order to prevent them from moving on to companies like Meta, reports Bloomberg. Last week, select engineers in silicon design, hardware, software, and operations were informed that they would be receiving a $50,000 to $180,000 stock bonus, which Bloomberg says is "unusual and significant." Most engineers received stock worth $80,000 to...
Read Full Article128 comments
apple japan new year promotion 2022

Apple to Offer Limited-Edition AirTag as Part of Japanese New Year Promotion

Monday December 27, 2021 1:33 pm PST by
In celebration of the Japanese New Year, Apple has revealed a two-day promotion that will offer customers in Japan a free Apple gift card worth up to ¥24,000 with the purchase of an eligible Apple product on January 2 and January 3. In addition to a gift card, Apple said the first 20,000 customers in Japan who purchase a new iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, or iPhone SE during the promotion will...
Read Full Article43 comments