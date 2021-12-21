MacRumors Exclusive: Get 50% Off Your First Year of Flexibits Premium for Fantastical and Cardhop

MacRumors and Flexibits have partnered up this week, offering our readers a chance to take 50 percent off their first year of Flexibits Premium, which includes popular apps Fantastical and Cardhop. This offer will run through December 31 on the Flexibits website, and the subscription supports apps across macOS, iOS, and iPadOS.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Flexibits. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

The offer can be found by visiting Flexibits.com and clicking on the "MacRumors Exclusive Offer" banner at the top of every page. With this deal, you will get 50 percent off your first year of Flexibits Premium, and it can be used on either Individual Plans or on Family Plans.

Fantastical is a calendar app that can sync across apps for Mac, iPad, and iPhone. Similarly, Cardhop can sync across Apple devices and provides a more in-depth contact management platform.

