Deals: Beats Studio Buds Available for $99.99 ($50 Off)

The Beats Studio Buds have returned to their lowest-ever price at numerous retailers today, available for $99.99, down from $149.99. You can get this deal at Verizon, Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, Adorama, and B&H Photo.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

With so many retailers offering the deal, there are a few chances to still get these headphones in time for Christmas. Specifically, Amazon, B&H Photo, and Verizon have shipment options with delivery before the 25th, although you may have to pay extra.

