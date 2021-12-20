Deals: Beats Studio Buds Available for $99.99 ($50 Off)
The Beats Studio Buds have returned to their lowest-ever price at numerous retailers today, available for $99.99, down from $149.99. You can get this deal at Verizon, Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, Adorama, and B&H Photo.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
With so many retailers offering the deal, there are a few chances to still get these headphones in time for Christmas. Specifically, Amazon, B&H Photo, and Verizon have shipment options with delivery before the 25th, although you may have to pay extra.
Head to our full Deals Roundup to get caught up with all of the latest deals and discounts that we've been tracking over the past week.
