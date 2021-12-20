Apple Silicon Roadmap Based on 18-Month Upgrade Cycle, Claims Report

by

Apple plans to update its Apple silicon chips every 18 months, compared to the annual upgrade cycle of the iPhone and Apple Watch, according to a new report from the Taiwanese Commerical Times.

applesilicon
The report, which largely echoes previously reported information, said that industry sources have pointed towards an 18-month upgrade cycle for Apple silicon chips. With that, the report claims that the next generation of Apple silicon, M2, will launch in the second half of 2022 and is codenamed Staten, with "‌M2‌ Pro" and "‌M2‌ Max" chips expected to launch in the first half of 2023. A machine translation of the report reads:

According to sources in the supply chain industry, Apple Silicon will be updated every 18 months in the future. In the second half of 2022, Apple will first launch the M2 processor code-named Staten, and in the first half of 2023, it will launch the new M2X processor architecture code-named Rhodes, and release two processors such as M2 Pro and M2 Max according to the different graphics cores. Apple's M2 series processors all use the 4-nanometer process, and will be updated to the M3 series processors after an 18-month cycle. It is expected that they will be mass-produced using TSMC's 3-nanometer process.

Before Apple transitioned to Apple silicon, the company had to rely on Intel to innovate and produce new chips. Intel's timeline and ability to create new processors were factors in the timeline for new Mac computers. Now, however, with Apple owning the entire vertical stack of the Mac, it's able to update and upgrade its computers and chips as often as it deems necessary. Even with that added freedom, customers typically don't upgrade their Macs as often as their ‌iPhone‌ or Apple Watch, so a less often upgrade cycle is logical.

Apple announced M1, the first Apple silicon chip, in November of 2020, and expanded the ‌M1‌ family with the M1 Pro and M1 Max less than a year later in October of this year. A similar scenario is expected for 2022, with ‌M2‌ launching first, and ‌M2‌ Pro and ‌M2‌ Max launching in the first half of 2023, according to today's report.

With the end of the year creeping upon us, we won't have to wait long for Apple's next generation of Macs. Rumors have suggested that a new 27-inch iMac with mini-LED, a new design, and ProMotion support will launch in the spring of 2022, with a new redesigned MacBook Air expected in the second half of the year.

Tag: Apple Silicon Guide

Top Rated Comments

omenatarhuri Avatar
omenatarhuri
46 minutes ago at 02:10 am

18 month for a new generation of chip huh. Not quite yearly as crazy as A-series chip but still seems to be quite aggressive. Upgrading Mac every 18 month seems a bit much, especially for those going for $6000 maxed out options.

With that being said though, how much of that performance gain could be for each generation?
You don't always have to have the newest one.
Score: 10 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Total Respray Avatar
Total Respray
46 minutes ago at 02:10 am
Maybe Apple (and its customers) would benefit from 18 month MacOS and iOS upgrade cycles too.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
DMG35 Avatar
DMG35
54 minutes ago at 02:02 am
That makes sense. A 12 month cycle would be nice but also nearly impossible to show any type of dramatic improvement in that timeframe. The iPhone and iPads are hard enough now to differentiate between years because the chips are so good.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

notchmeister 1

'Notchmeister' Lets You Decorate the Notch on Your MacBook Pro

Friday December 17, 2021 10:52 am PST by
While the inclusion of a display notch on the latest MacBook Pro was derided by many from its first appearance as a rumor ahead of the machine's unveiling, it's now a fact of life for those who have purchased Apple's latest pro notebook. Various apps and wallpaper designs to hide the notch have popped up, but The Iconfactory has gone in the opposite direction, embracing the notch with a simple ...
Read Full Article119 comments
top stories 18dec2021

Top Stories: What's New in iOS 15.2, Universal Control Delayed, and More

Saturday December 18, 2021 6:00 am PST by
Just a week ahead of Christmas, things remain busy in the Apple news and rumor world, with Apple this week releasing iOS 15.2, macOS Monterey 12.1, and other related operating system updates. Unfortunately, the much-anticipated Universal Control feature didn't make the cut, so we'll have to wait until 2022 for that. As far as rumors go, we heard more about next year's iPhone 14, an updated...
Read Full Article10 comments
iOS 15 General Feature Yellow

Apple Seeds First Betas of iOS 15.3 and iPadOS 15.3 to Developers

Friday December 17, 2021 1:16 pm PST by
Apple today seeded the first betas of upcoming iOS 15.3 and iPadOS 15.3 updates to developers for testing purposes, with the new software coming four days after the launch of iOS 15.2 and iPadOS 15.2 iOS and iPadOS 15.3 can be downloaded through the Apple Developer Center or over the air after the proper profile has been installed on an iPhone or an iPad. iOS 15.3 leaked earlier today...
Read Full Article36 comments
iOS 15 General Feature Purple

iOS 15.3 Beta Leaks With Only Minor Changes as Apple Prepares for More Feature-Packed Updates in the Spring [Updated]

Friday December 17, 2021 7:18 am PST by
What appears to be the initial beta of the upcoming iOS and iPadOS 15.3 update has leaked, revealing that the next major iPhone and iPad update is likely to be focused on bug fixes, performance improvements, and security enhancements, rather than larger features destined to be part of software updates in the upcoming spring. The build of the iOS 15.3 beta, obtained by MacRumors, includes...
Read Full Article58 comments
maxresdefault

The iPhone 14 in a Nutshell: All the Rumors Summarized

Wednesday December 15, 2021 12:18 pm PST by
We're still months away from the launch of the iPhone 14 models, which we're expecting in September 2022, but we've already heard enough rumors about the new devices that we have a clear picture of what to expect. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. Rumors for upcoming products can sometimes be hard to follow, so we thought we'd do an at-a-glance rumor summary for the...
Read Full Article102 comments
apple music

Apple Bringing Native Apple Music Experience to Music App for macOS

Friday December 17, 2021 8:07 am PST by
Apple is rebuilding the Music app for macOS as a fully native app, according to beta code seen by 9to5Mac. Code in the first beta of macOS Monterey 12.2, seeded to developers yesterday, shows that Apple is rebuilding the Music app using AppKit, macOS's native interface framework. The move will lead to significant improvements to the performance and experience of using the Music app, but no...
Read Full Article104 comments
iphone 13 display pro max

iOS 16 Safety Feature Already Being Tested Using Millions of Devices

Friday December 17, 2021 3:13 am PST by
Apple is working on a "crash detection" feature using data from million of iPhones and Apple Watches that could launch in 2022, according to a recent report. Citing internal company documents and people said to be familiar with the matter, the Wall Street Journal reported last month that the new feature could use the iPhone and Apple Watch to automatically detect when a user is involved in a ...
Read Full Article
macbook pro 3

MacBook Pro Owners Noticing Smoother ProMotion Safari Scrolling After Installing macOS Monterey 12.2

Thursday December 16, 2021 2:21 pm PST by
A number of 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro owners that have a machine with ProMotion support are reporting seeing smoother Safari scrolling and performance since installing the macOS 12.2 beta, suggesting ProMotion support is finally working as intended. After upgrading, multiple MacRumors forum members have said that ProMotion is functional and has improved the Safari experience on their...
Read Full Article138 comments
maxresdefault

2022 iMac Pro Rumor List: Everything We Know Summarized

Friday December 17, 2021 9:31 am PST by
The 24-inch iMac got a major refresh in 2021, and in 2022, it's the larger 27-inch iMac's turn to get a design overhaul. We've been sharing "iMac Pro" rumors for a few months now, and today, we have a quick rundown of everything we might see in one bite-sized article and highlight video. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. Feature List 27-inch display Mini-LED...
Read Full Article79 comments