MacRumors Giveaway: Win a Leather City Backpack From Harber London

For this week's giveaway, we've teamed up with Harber London to offer MacRumors readers a chance to win a City Backpack that's perfect for holding a MacBook Pro and other Apple gear.



Priced at $513, the City Backpack can accommodate a 13 to 16-inch laptop in the dedicated laptop compartment, so it works with even Apple's largest 16-inch machine. There's also a built-in tablet pocket that's able to fit the 12.9-inch iPad Pro with attached Smart Keyboard or smaller tablets, so it's an ideal solution for those who have several Apple devices.



Along with the two device pockets, there's an inside water bottle pocket and smaller pockets for accessories such as an Apple Pencil. With all of the space inside, it has a 13.6L total capacity, which is a good size for a daily commute.



The exterior of the bag is made from a premium full grain cowhide leather and it's available in tan, black, or deep brown. According to Harber London, the bag will age well and develop a unique patina overtime.



Inside, there's a soft-woven cotton twill material that's designed to provide a heritage feel, and it comes with aviation grade aluminum buckles. A magnetic strap that goes across the chest is also available to distribute the weight and make wearing the backpack more comfortable, plus there's a luggage strap.



