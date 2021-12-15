Apple Shares 'Ted Lasso' Animated Christmas Short

Apple today shared a Christmas-themed "Ted Lasso" short featuring animated versions of popular characters like Roy Kent, Rebecca Welton, Leslie Higgins, Jamie Tartt, Keeley Jones, and Ted Lasso himself.

Called "The Missing Christmas Mustache," the short is voiced by "Ted Lasso" actors and it features a humorous storyline where Ted Lasso's mustache goes missing.

"Ted Lasso" is one of Apple's most popular TV shows to date, and it has won a number of awards. Two seasons have aired so far, and the series has been renewed for a third season, which could be its last.