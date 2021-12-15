LG Possibly Developing Three New Apple Displays, Including Pro Display XDR With Apple Silicon Chip
LG is developing three new standalone displays that may end up being for Apple, including one based on the current 24-inch iMac, one based on the upcoming 27-inch iMac, and a 32-inch model that may be a new Pro Display XDR with an Apple silicon chip, according to Twitter account @dylandkt, who has a mostly reliable track record with Apple-related rumors.
In a Twitter thread, the leaker said the displays are currently encased in unbranded enclosures, but he believes the displays might be for Apple given that they have similar specifications as iMac and Pro Display XDR models.
The leaker added that the 27-inch and 32-inch displays seem to have mini-LED displays with a 120Hz variable refresh rate for ProMotion, and he said the 32-inch display appears to be equipped with an unspecified Apple silicon chip.
Bloomberg's Mark Gurman was first to report that Apple was working on a consumer-level standalone display that is more affordable than the $4,999 Pro Display XDR, and if today's information proves to be accurate, the display could be available in both 24-inch and 27-inch sizes. These would be the first Apple-branded consumer-level external displays since Apple stopped selling the Thunderbolt Display in 2016.
Most of the information shared by @dylandkt today lines up with previous rumors from display industry analyst Ross Young, who just this week said that Apple is planning to release a new 27-inch iMac with a mini-LED display in the first half of 2022. 9to5Mac also reported that Apple was working on a new Pro Display XDR with an A13 chip.
Popular Stories
Apple will finally begin removing the notch from the iPhone starting in 2022 with the iPhone 14 Pro, according to recent reports.
Last week, Korean website The Elec reported that the 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro and the 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max will feature a hole-punch display design, much like those seen on some high-end Android devices, instead of the notch.
The notch, which Apple calls...
Apple today released iOS 15.2 and iPadOS 15.2, the second major updates to the iOS and iPadOS 15 operating systems that were released in September 2021. iOS 15.2 comes more than a month after the launch of iOS 15.1.
Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. The iOS and iPadOS 15.2 updates can be downloaded for free and the software is available on all eligible devices...
Apple today released macOS Monterey 12.1, the first major update to the macOS Monterey update that initially launched in October.
Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. The macOS Monterey update can be downloaded on all eligible Macs using the Software Update section of System Preferences. Apple has also released a macOS Big Sur 11.6.2 update for those still...
As previously rumored, Apple is planning to release four iPhone 14 models in September 2022, including a 6.1-inch iPhone 14, 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max, 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro, and 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max, according to analyst Jeff Pu.
In a research note with Haitong International Securities, obtained by MacRumors, Pu said the two Pro models will be equipped with a triple-lens rear camera...
It was another busy week for Apple rumors, with Mark Gurman and Ming-Chi Kuo spilling a range of details about Apple's Mac roadmap, the next AirPods Pro, Apple's AR/VR headset plans, and more.
In other news, it looks like the next round of Apple software updates will be arriving shortly with iOS 15.2, macOS 12.1, and related releases. The updates will bring several new features like the...
Apple today released tvOS 15.2, the second major update to the tvOS operating system that first launched in September 2021. tvOS 15.2 comes more than a month after the launch of tvOS 15.1, an update that introduced SharePlay support.
tvOS 15.2 can be downloaded over the air on the Apple TV through the Settings app by going to System > Software Update. Apple TV owners...
Apple is not expected to introduce a foldable iPhone until 2023 at the earliest, with 2024 being the more likely target date, according to display analyst Ross Young.
Rumors about a foldable iPhone have died down in recent months, but there continues to be evidence that Apple is at least working on prototypes of foldable devices. In September 2020, it was suggested that Samsung had provided f...
Apple today released a new "Tracker Detect" app on the Google Play Store, with the app designed to allow Android users to locate AirTags that might be nearby.
According to the app's description, Tracker Detect looks for item trackers that are separated from their owner and that are compatible with the Find My Network, so it will locate AirTags and other Find My-enabled devices like the...
The United States Labor Department has launched a whistleblower retaliation investigation, according to a report from Financial Times. The U.S. Labor Department did not provide details on the investigation, but Financial Times says that former Apple employee Ashley Gjovik received a December 10 letter from the Labor Department that confirmed the inquiry. Gjovik was fired from Apple in...
Top Rated Comments
That being said, I would still totally consider one. I have an M1 MacBook and I wish I had a larger display when working in an office. I don't even need high refresh rate, just give me some reasonable color accuracy and pixel count.
It will carry the best display in the market.,