LG Possibly Developing Three New Apple Displays, Including Pro Display XDR With Apple Silicon Chip

LG is developing three new standalone displays that may end up being for Apple, including one based on the current 24-inch iMac, one based on the upcoming 27-inch iMac, and a 32-inch model that may be a new Pro Display XDR with an Apple silicon chip, according to Twitter account @dylandkt, who has a mostly reliable track record with Apple-related rumors.



In a Twitter thread, the leaker said the displays are currently encased in unbranded enclosures, but he believes the displays might be for Apple given that they have similar specifications as iMac and Pro Display XDR models.

🧵Thread 1/4: There are three LG made Displays encased in unbranded enclosures for usage as external monitors that are in early development. Two of which have the same specifications as the upcoming 27 inch and current 24 inch iMac displays. — Dylan (@dylandkt) December 15, 2021

The leaker added that the 27-inch and 32-inch displays seem to have mini-LED displays with a 120Hz variable refresh rate for ProMotion, and he said the 32-inch display appears to be equipped with an unspecified Apple silicon chip.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman was first to report that Apple was working on a consumer-level standalone display that is more affordable than the $4,999 Pro Display XDR, and if today's information proves to be accurate, the display could be available in both 24-inch and 27-inch sizes. These would be the first Apple-branded consumer-level external displays since Apple stopped selling the Thunderbolt Display in 2016.

Most of the information shared by @dylandkt today lines up with previous rumors from display industry analyst Ross Young, who just this week said that Apple is planning to release a new 27-inch iMac with a mini-LED display in the first half of 2022. 9to5Mac also reported that Apple was working on a new Pro Display XDR with an A13 chip.