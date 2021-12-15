LG Possibly Developing Three New Apple Displays, Including Pro Display XDR With Apple Silicon Chip

by

LG is developing three new standalone displays that may end up being for Apple, including one based on the current 24-inch iMac, one based on the upcoming 27-inch iMac, and a 32-inch model that may be a new Pro Display XDR with an Apple silicon chip, according to Twitter account @dylandkt, who has a mostly reliable track record with Apple-related rumors.

Pro Display XDR Red
In a Twitter thread, the leaker said the displays are currently encased in unbranded enclosures, but he believes the displays might be for Apple given that they have similar specifications as iMac and Pro Display XDR models.


The leaker added that the 27-inch and 32-inch displays seem to have mini-LED displays with a 120Hz variable refresh rate for ProMotion, and he said the 32-inch display appears to be equipped with an unspecified Apple silicon chip.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman was first to report that Apple was working on a consumer-level standalone display that is more affordable than the $4,999 Pro Display XDR, and if today's information proves to be accurate, the display could be available in both 24-inch and 27-inch sizes. These would be the first Apple-branded consumer-level external displays since Apple stopped selling the Thunderbolt Display in 2016.

Most of the information shared by @dylandkt today lines up with previous rumors from display industry analyst Ross Young, who just this week said that Apple is planning to release a new 27-inch iMac with a mini-LED display in the first half of 2022. 9to5Mac also reported that Apple was working on a new Pro Display XDR with an A13 chip.

Related Roundups: iMac, Apple Pro Display XDR
Tag: dylandkt
Buyer's Guide: iMac (Neutral)
Related Forums: iMac, Mac Accessories

Top Rated Comments

ugahairydawgs Avatar
ugahairydawgs
27 minutes ago at 10:49 am
I have nothing really to say other than it's about damn time.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
winmaciek Avatar
winmaciek
23 minutes ago at 10:53 am
I wish they were all Apple-branded though. The Ultrafine series looks utterly unremarkable and dull.
That being said, I would still totally consider one. I have an M1 MacBook and I wish I had a larger display when working in an office. I don't even need high refresh rate, just give me some reasonable color accuracy and pixel count.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Total Respray Avatar
Total Respray
26 minutes ago at 10:49 am
If LG can get the design right this time they could be on to a winner.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Hjupter Cerrud Avatar
Hjupter Cerrud
24 minutes ago at 10:52 am
? me after purchasing a new Pro Display XDR couple days ago lol... I guess I will sell it whenever a new one comes out
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
BrownyQ Avatar
BrownyQ
21 minutes ago at 10:55 am
I'd certainly be interested in picking one up to use alongside my iMac, provided the price wasn't... too much. Probably getting my hopes up on that front, but here's hoping.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TheYayAreaLiving ? Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving ?
24 minutes ago at 10:52 am
Let’s go! Instant buy right away. LG will do its magic.

It will carry the best display in the market.,
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

iPhone 14 Hole Punch Feature

Apple Will Finally Kill the Notch With the iPhone 14 Pro

Monday December 13, 2021 2:58 am PST by
Apple will finally begin removing the notch from the iPhone starting in 2022 with the iPhone 14 Pro, according to recent reports. Last week, Korean website The Elec reported that the 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro and the 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max will feature a hole-punch display design, much like those seen on some high-end Android devices, instead of the notch. The notch, which Apple calls...
Read Full Article
maxresdefault

Apple Releases iOS 15.2 With App Privacy Report, Legacy Contacts, Hide My Email Improvements and More

Monday December 13, 2021 9:48 am PST by
Apple today released iOS 15.2 and iPadOS 15.2, the second major updates to the iOS and iPadOS 15 operating systems that were released in September 2021. iOS 15.2 comes more than a month after the launch of iOS 15.1. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. The iOS and iPadOS 15.2 updates can be downloaded for free and the software is available on all eligible devices...
Read Full Article98 comments
maxresdefault

Apple Releases macOS Monterey 12.1 With SharePlay

Monday December 13, 2021 10:10 am PST by
Apple today released macOS Monterey 12.1, the first major update to the macOS Monterey update that initially launched in October. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. The ‌‌macOS Monterey‌ update can be downloaded on all eligible Macs using the Software Update section of System Preferences. Apple has also released a macOS Big Sur 11.6.2 update for those still...
Read Full Article259 comments
iPhone 14 Mock Feature Pruple 2

iPhone 14 Pro Models Rumored to Feature 48-Megapixel Camera and 8GB of RAM

Monday December 13, 2021 6:28 pm PST by
As previously rumored, Apple is planning to release four iPhone 14 models in September 2022, including a 6.1-inch iPhone 14, 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max, 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro, and 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max, according to analyst Jeff Pu. In a research note with Haitong International Securities, obtained by MacRumors, Pu said the two Pro models will be equipped with a triple-lens rear camera...
Read Full Article163 comments
top stories 11dec2021

Top Stories: Five New Macs in 2022, iPhone 14 Pro and AirPods Pro 2 Rumors, and More

Saturday December 11, 2021 6:00 am PST by
It was another busy week for Apple rumors, with Mark Gurman and Ming-Chi Kuo spilling a range of details about Apple's Mac roadmap, the next AirPods Pro, Apple's AR/VR headset plans, and more. In other news, it looks like the next round of Apple software updates will be arriving shortly with iOS 15.2, macOS 12.1, and related releases. The updates will bring several new features like the...
Read Full Article21 comments
apple tv 4k design green

Apple Releases tvOS 15.2 for Apple TV HD and Apple TV 4K

Monday December 13, 2021 9:45 am PST by
Apple today released tvOS 15.2, the second major update to the tvOS operating system that first launched in September 2021. tvOS 15.2 comes more than a month after the launch of tvOS 15.1, an update that introduced SharePlay support. tvOS 15.2 can be downloaded over the air on the Apple TV through the Settings app by going to System > Software Update. ‌‌‌‌Apple TV‌‌‌‌ owners...
Read Full Article35 comments
Foldable iPhone 2023 Feature Blue

No Foldable iPhone Expected Until 2023 at the Earliest, But 2024 More Likely

Monday December 13, 2021 12:13 pm PST by
Apple is not expected to introduce a foldable iPhone until 2023 at the earliest, with 2024 being the more likely target date, according to display analyst Ross Young. Rumors about a foldable iPhone have died down in recent months, but there continues to be evidence that Apple is at least working on prototypes of foldable devices. In September 2020, it was suggested that Samsung had provided f...
Read Full Article171 comments
airtag android 1

Apple Releases 'Tracker Detect' App to Prevent Android Users From Being Tracked by AirTags

Monday December 13, 2021 10:44 am PST by
Apple today released a new "Tracker Detect" app on the Google Play Store, with the app designed to allow Android users to locate AirTags that might be nearby. According to the app's description, Tracker Detect looks for item trackers that are separated from their owner and that are compatible with the Find My Network, so it will locate AirTags and other Find My-enabled devices like the...
Read Full Article152 comments
apple park drone june 2018 2

U.S. Labor Department Opens Investigation Into Apple

Monday December 13, 2021 5:52 pm PST by
The United States Labor Department has launched a whistleblower retaliation investigation, according to a report from Financial Times. The U.S. Labor Department did not provide details on the investigation, but Financial Times says that former Apple employee Ashley Gjovik received a December 10 letter from the Labor Department that confirmed the inquiry. Gjovik was fired from Apple in...
Read Full Article135 comments