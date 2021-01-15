Apple Said to Be Working on Lower-Priced External Monitor to Succeed Thunderbolt Display

Apple has started early development of a lower-priced external monitor that would be sold alongside its high-end Pro Display XDR, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. The display would be a consumer-oriented successor to Apple's previous Thunderbolt Display, introduced in 2011 for $999 and discontinued in 2016.

Thunderbolt Display

As part of its revived Mac desktop efforts, Apple has started early development of a lower-priced external monitor to sell alongside the Pro Display XDR. Apple’s current monitor debuted in 2019 and costs $5,000 — before factoring in the $1,000 stand. The cheaper monitor would feature a screen geared more for consumer than professional use and wouldn’t have the brightness and contrast ratio of the top-tier offering. Apple last launched a consumer-grade monitor called the Thunderbolt Display in 2011 for $999 but discontinued it in 2016.

The report claims that Apple's new lower-priced display will feature reduced brightness and contrast ratio compared to the Pro Display XDR, which is priced at $4,999 before factoring in an optional $999 stand:

There is no word on the size, resolution, or other specs of Apple's lower-priced display yet, but the Pro Display XDR is equipped with a 32-inch 6K display, while the Thunderbolt Display had a 27-inch panel with a QHD resolution of 2560x1440. The display would likely have far thinner front bezels than the Thunderbolt Display.