macOS 12.1 Fixes Menu Bar Icons Obscured by Notch on 2021 MacBook Pros
Apple on Tuesday seeded the macOS Monterey 12.1 Release Candidate to developers for testing, and according to the release notes, the update resolves an issue with the notch obscuring "menu bar extras" on the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro.
"Menu bar extras" are the tiny icons that appear on the right side of the menu bar, providing users with convenient access to app-specific controls. These icons could become overlapped by the notch on the new MacBook Pro models, causing the icons to be hidden or only partially visible, but Apple said this bug has been fixed in macOS 12.1.
As for top-level menus like File, Edit, and View on the left side of the menu bar, developers can update their Mac apps to play friendly with the notch. As a last resort for apps that have not yet been updated, users can enable a "scale to fit below built-in camera" setting for the app to adjust the active area of the MacBook Pro's display, ensuring that the app's menus appear below the notch and are always visible.
These changes come after several users complained about the notch interfering with menu bar items on the new MacBook Pro models.
macOS 12.1 also resolves several other bugs, including issues with Tap to Click, HDR video playback on YouTube, and MagSafe charging:
This release also includes bug fixes for your Mac:
- Desktop and Screen Saver may appear blank after selecting photos from the Photos library
- Trackpad could become unresponsive to taps or clicks
- External displays may not charge some MacBook Pro and MacBook Air computers when connected using Thunderbolt or USB-C
- HDR video playback on YouTube.com could cause 2021 MacBook Pro computers to panic
- Menu bar extras may be obscured by the camera housing on 2021 MacBook Pro computers
- MagSafe may stop charging on 2021 16-inch MacBook Pro computers when lid is closed and system is shut down
macOS 12.1 is expected to be released to all users as early as next week. When available, users can install the update by clicking on the Apple logo in the top-left corner of the screen, clicking on About This Mac, and clicking on the Software Update button.
Popular Stories
Apple is working on five new Macs for launch in 2022, including a new version of the entry-level MacBook Pro, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.
In the latest edition of his "Power On" newsletter, Gurman said that he expects Apple to launch five new Macs in 2022, including: A high-end iMac with Apple silicon to sit above the 24-inch iMac in the lineup
A significant MacBook Air...
Apple is planning an entire revamp of its Apple Watch lineup for 2022, including an update to the Apple Watch SE and a new Apple Watch with a rugged design aimed at sports athletes, according to respected Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman.
Writing in the latest installment of his Power On newsletter, Gurman said that for 2022, alongside the Apple Watch Series 8, Apple is planning an update to ...
Apple's AirTags are being used in an increasing number of targeted car thefts in Canada, according to local police.
Outlined in a news release from York Regional Police, investigators have identified a new method being used by thieves to track down and steal high-end vehicles that takes advantage of the AirTag's location tracking capabilities. While the method of stealing the cars is largely ...
Apple CEO Tim Cook "secretly" signed an agreement worth more than $275 billion with Chinese officials, promising that Apple would help to develop China's economy and technological capabilities, The Information reports.
In an extensive paywalled report based on interviews and purported internal Apple documents, The Information revealed that Tim Cook personally forged a five-year agreement...
Apple is preparing to update three of its iPad models in 2022, including the entry-level iPad, iPad Air, and iPad Pro, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.
In his latest "Power On" newsletter, Gurman reiterated Apple's plans to release a new iPad Pro in 2022, featuring a new design and wireless charging, and clarified the company's intention to release new versions of the entry-level iPad...
The SD card reader slot on the new 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro models is not functioning as expected with some SD cards, according to multiple reports on the MacRumors forums.
In a long complaint thread, MacRumors readers have detailed the issues that they're having with some SD cards, and there seems to be little consistency between reports and affected SD cards. Some SD cards crash and...
Amazon today has Apple's AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case for $169.99 and delivery before Christmas Day, down from an original price of $249.00. This is $10 off from the rock bottom $159.99 price tag we tracked on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, and still a great deal for anyone shopping this holiday season.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and...
Location tracking service Life360 has been selling the precise location data of tens of millions of its users, according to a new report shared by The Markup.
Life360 bills itself as a "family safety platform" app that is meant to allow family members to keep tabs on one another with tracking software that's installed on smartphones, and there are both Android and iPhone apps.
The...
Top Rated Comments