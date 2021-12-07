macOS Monterey 12.1 Fixes Major Tap to Click, YouTube HDR, and Charging Bugs
macOS Monterey 12.1, which is set to be released to the public in the near future, addresses several significant bugs that Mac users have been complaining about for weeks.
According to Apple's release notes, it fixes a bug that could cause the trackpad to become unresponsive to taps or clicks. We reported on the Tap to Click bug earlier this month after receiving dozens of complaints from MacRumors readers who were seeing Tap to Click fail on a regular basis.
On 2021 MacBook Pro models, there has been an ongoing YouTube problem that can result in HDR content from YouTube causing the machines to panic and crash, an issue that is addressed in macOS Monterey 12.1.
14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro users have also been dealing with an issue that could cause charging to stop when the lid of the machine is closed, which Apple has fixed in the update.
There are several other notable bug fixes in macOS Monterey 12.1 as well. It addresses an issue that could cause the Desktop and Screen Saver to appear blank after selecting photos from the Photos library, and it fixes an issue that could cause external displays to not charge some MacBook Pro and MacBook Air computers when connected to Thunderbolt or USB-C. There's also a fix for an issue that could cause menu bar extras to be obscured by the camera housing on 2021 MacBook Pro models.
macOS Monterey 12.1 is available to developers and public beta testers at this time and we're expecting to see an official release next week ahead of the Christmas holidays.
