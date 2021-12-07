Apple Reportedly Increasing iPhone Shipments by 30% in First Half of 2022

Apple is reportedly increasing iPhone shipments by 30% for the first half of next year with the larger goal of exceeding 300 million ‌iPhone‌ shipments in 2022, according to a new report from DigiTimes Taiwan.



The report, citing persons familiar with the matter, said that Apple is hoping to challenge its target of shipping 300 million iPhones in 2022. Shipments for the first half of the year for the iPhone 13 lineup will increase by 30%, according to the report, but the entire year's performance will also be impacted by the launch of the iPhone 14 in the fall.

Bloomberg reported earlier this month that Apple was informing its suppliers to lower production of the ‌iPhone‌ amid lower demand. ‌iPhone 13‌ and iPhone 13 Pro availability had initially been unreliable due to high demand coupled with the ongoing chip shortage. Today's report suggests that Apple is expecting demand to rebound in early 2022, and furthermore, is expecting a bigger year overall fueled by the ‌iPhone 14‌ in the fall.