Apple Attempts to Stop Developers Promoting Alternative Payment Options for In-App Purchases in Russia

Apple is undetaking legal action in Russia to prevent developers from promoting alternative payment methods for in-app purchases that bypass the company's payment system, RT reports.



Apple's lawsuit attempts to challenge Russia's Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) and the request it made to the company in August to "stop abuse in the market." The FAS's request would allow developers to inform users about alternative payment options for in-app purchases, but Apple is seeking to have this withdrawn by judicial review.

The FAS's demand was based on the fact that some users and developers had notified it that some in-app purchases were cheaper outside the App Store due to skirting Apple's 15 to 30 percent commission, but this is not allowed to be highlighted in apps due to Apple's rules.

Apple was given a deadline of September 30 to allow developers to promote alternative payment methods and was cautioned that a failure to abide by the request could result in a fine based on the company's revenue in Russia. In October, the FAS initiated proceedings against Apple for non-compliance.

The development is Apple's latest point of contention in Russia. In March, Apple was forced to comply with a request from the Russian government to show users a list of government-approved apps to download during initial device setup, and in April, the company was fined $12 million for violating anti-monopoly rules with the ‌App Store‌.