iPhone Setup Process in Russia Now Includes List of Suggested Government Approved Apps

by

A few weeks after Apple agreed to allow Russia to show iPhone users in the country government-approved suggested apps, Russian users are seeing the list of app suggestions when setting up a new device.

russian app store
As noted by Khaos Tian on Twitter, Russian users will see an App Store section featuring apps like Yandex Browser, Yandex Maps, ICQ, VK, and others during the ‌iPhone‌ startup process.


"In compliance with Russian legal requirements, here are some apps from Russian developers that you may download," reads the text of the popup, which resembles an ‌App Store‌ "Today" view card.

After going through standard ‌iPhone‌ setup procedures like setting light/dark mode, turning on True Tone, and adjusting Display Zoom, Russian users are directed to the list of apps that they can choose to download. Downloading the apps is optional and not required, and the apps are not installed automatically.

Apple agreed to display the list of apps to comply with a law established by Russia's Ministry of Digital Affairs. The law requires software to be preinstalled on all devices sold in Russia, including smartphones, tablets, desktops, and smart TVs.

Apple said on March 16 that the app suggestions would be provided starting on April 1, and in addition to the apps listed during setup, Apple may also add a new section in the ‌App Store‌ that's dedicated to promoting Russian apps.

Top Rated Comments

Kung gu Avatar
Kung gu
42 minutes ago at 10:04 pm
You know what thats not bad a implementation. They don't come installed but rather the user has a choice
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Theyayarealivin Avatar
Theyayarealivin
40 minutes ago at 10:06 pm
Next it’s going to be China!
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
FireFish Avatar
FireFish
20 minutes ago at 10:26 pm
They forgot to mention the mandatory out-of-box pre-imaged background that all Apple phones and iPads now ship with in Russia:



Attachment Image
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
WoodpeckerBaby Avatar
WoodpeckerBaby
39 minutes ago at 10:07 pm
I think it’s so that more users can move to non-US platform to reduce the US PsyOp influence.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
WoodpeckerBaby Avatar
WoodpeckerBaby
37 minutes ago at 10:09 pm

Next it’s going to be China!
There is no need. In China people use Chinese apps anyway. Tencent, Alibaba, ByteDance create apps that are so much more powerful than anything the West has to offer.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
FireFish Avatar
FireFish
23 minutes ago at 10:23 pm
i can tell you what ain’t on that list: TOR, NordVPN, or any true privacy enabling mechanism.
No doubt that Vladimir Putin’s got his own version of Dropbox for Russia to use as cloud for their digital life. But I think you’d have to be an absolute moron to believe that any of those state sanctioned apps are truly private and not collecting user data by the truckload.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
