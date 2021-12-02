Deals: Amazon Has AirPods Max at the Best Price This Year ($429 in Two Colors)

We've been keeping an eye on AirPods deals in the wake of Black Friday, and before today only the AirPods 3 have seen a return of Black Friday pricing. However, Amazon now has the AirPods Max at their best price of the year of $429.00 in Sky Blue and Space Gray, down from $549.00.

If you missed this deal last week, today could very well be one of the last times in 2021 that you'll be able to order the AirPods Max at this price in time for the holidays. Space Gray is in stock and will arrive by December 8 for users in the United States, but Sky Blue's availability is quickly dwindling and may not ship to your location in time for the 24th. Order now if you're interested.

Amazon's pricing on the AirPods 3 is at $149.99, down from $179.00, and this model is in stock and will also arrive sometime next week. We track sales for every model of the AirPods in our Best AirPods Deals guide, so be sure to bookmark that page while you shop around for the wireless headphones.