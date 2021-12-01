Deals: AirPods 3 Return to Black Friday Price of $149.99 ($29 Off)

After Black Friday and Cyber Monday ended, all of the best AirPods deals quietly disappeared. But, Amazon today has brought back the solid $29 markdown on the new AirPods 3 that we saw last week, offering the earbuds for $149.99, down from $179.00.

This sale is an all-time low price on the AirPods 3, and as of writing it is the only AirPods deal to return after the closure of Black Friday shopping. You'll need to add the AirPods 3 to your cart and head to checkout to get a $20 coupon automatically applied to your order and see the deal.

Final price includes $20 taken off at checkout.

