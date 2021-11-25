Black Friday: AirPods 2 Available for $99.99 on Amazon ($29 off)

AirPods deals continue to be some of the best offers we're tracking this Black Friday, and this morning Amazon kicked off a notable new deal on the AirPods 2. You can get the model with the Wired Charging Case for just $99.99 right now, down from $129.00.

This is another deal that you'll see reflected on the checkout screen after an automatic coupon worth $15 is applied to your order. The AirPods are shipped and sold directly from Amazon.

We're seeing a lot of AirPods deals this week, including the AirPods Pro with MagSafe for $159.00 ($90 off), the AirPods 3 for $149.99 ($29 off), and the AirPods Max for $429.00 ($120 off). Across the board, these are all lowest-ever prices and if you're interested in purchasing an AirPods model for the holidays, this week is the time to do it.

