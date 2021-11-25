Black Friday: AirPods 2 Available for $99.99 on Amazon ($29 off)
AirPods deals continue to be some of the best offers we're tracking this Black Friday, and this morning Amazon kicked off a notable new deal on the AirPods 2. You can get the model with the Wired Charging Case for just $99.99 right now, down from $129.00.
This is another deal that you'll see reflected on the checkout screen after an automatic coupon worth $15 is applied to your order. The AirPods are shipped and sold directly from Amazon.
We're seeing a lot of AirPods deals this week, including the AirPods Pro with MagSafe for $159.00 ($90 off), the AirPods 3 for $149.99 ($29 off), and the AirPods Max for $429.00 ($120 off). Across the board, these are all lowest-ever prices and if you're interested in purchasing an AirPods model for the holidays, this week is the time to do it.
If you want to find all of the best Black Friday discounts you can already buy, be sure to visit our Best Early Black Friday Deals article, which has numerous AirPods offers. Additionally, we're keeping track of all this season's best deals in our Black Friday 2021 Roundup.
