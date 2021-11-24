Best Early Black Friday Deals on Apple Watch, AirPods Pro, MacBook Pro, More

We're closer than ever to Black Friday 2021, with many sales already in full swing and just as many ready to kick off tomorrow and on Friday. In this article we're providing a quick summary of all the best sales we've seen so far this season, and the highlights to keep your eye on come Friday. For more on the best sales happening this week, visit our Black Friday Roundup.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.



A Note On Availability

More so than in years past, in 2021 we've had bigger and steeper sales in the lead-up to Black Friday, making it easier to finish up your shopping before the holiday even begins. Because we're still a few days out from Black Friday, and because many solid sales began days ago, be sure to shop now if you see something you want. Availability on particularly great deals can - and will - dwindle fast, as we saw on Walmart's $90 discount on the Apple Watch Series 3.



Where To Shop

Over the past few weeks we've been spotlighting the best deals coming to Walmart, Target, and Best Buy. If you like shopping at one retailer or another, we recommend browsing our spotlight posts this week to see what's available now, and what's still to come.

Additionally, Apple this week detailed its annual Black Friday sale event, and as usual it's offering Apple Gift Cards alongside the purchase of regularly priced Apple products on Apple.com.

Although there may be instances in which this is beneficial for certain people, overall the best deals and bargains on Apple products won't be found on Apple.com during the week of Black Friday, but on Amazon, Target, Walmart, Best Buy, B&H Photo, and other similar retailers. For this reason, you'll see a focus on these third-party retailers in this article.



AirPods Pro

What's the deal? AirPods Pro with MagSafe for $159.00

AirPods Pro with MagSafe for $159.00 Where can I get it? Amazon and Walmart

Amazon and Walmart When can I get it? Right now

Amazon's $90 markdown on the new AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case remains one of the highlights of Black Friday 2021. It's available for $159.00, down from $249.00, and stock has been fluctuating since yesterday. Otherwise, Walmart has this sale as well.

(Note that Amazon may not be showing availability at the moment but the $159 price may still be available by clicking "See All Buying Options.")



AirPods 3

What's the deal? AirPods 3 for $154.99

AirPods 3 for $154.99 Where can I get it? Amazon

Amazon When can I get it? Right now

You can get the newest model of AirPods, the AirPods 3, for $154.99 on Amazon this week, down from $179.00. This is a record low price, and you'll only see it after an automatic coupon is applied in your cart.



AirPods 2

What's the deal? AirPods 2 from $109.00

AirPods 2 from $109.00 Where can I get it? Amazon

Amazon When can I get it? Right now

Although they're now an older model, big savings can be found on Apple's AirPods 2 this Black Friday. Amazon currently has the model with a Wired Charging Case for $109.00, down from $159.00; and the model with a Wireless Charging Case for $149.99, down from $199.00.



AirPods Max

What's the deal? AirPods Max in select colors for $429.00

AirPods Max in select colors for $429.00 Where can I get it? Amazon

Amazon When can I get it? Right now

Amazon currently has Apple's AirPods Max on sale for $429.00, down from $549.00. This is a match of the lowest price we've ever tracked on the AirPods Max, but as of now it's only available in Sky Blue on Amazon.



iPhone

What's the deal? iPhone 12 and 13 deals everywhere

iPhone 12 and 13 deals everywhere Where can I get it? AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile, Target, more

AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile, Target, more When can I get it? Most deals available now

Deals on iPhones are always abundant around the holidays, and 2021 is no different. A standout this year can be found at T-Mobile, which is offering a free iPhone 13 Pro, free AirPods 2, and free year of Apple TV+ when trading in an eligible device and placing the iPhone 13 Pro on a Magenta MAX monthly plan.

Otherwise, you'll find the usual installment plan offers from other carriers. AT&T began offering its Black Friday sales last week, and with them you can get an iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13, or iPhone 13 mini at no cost with a trade in and installment plan. You can also get $1,000 off the iPhone 13 Pro Max with the same requirements.

At Verizon you can get up to $1,000 when you trade in your old smartphone and purchase an iPhone 13 model. There are also some solid iPhone 12 deals, like a BOGO free offer and a free iPhone 12 mini with any Unlimited plan.



Target - Get up to $250 off iPhone 12 and 13 when adding new line; get up to $140 Target gift card with in-store activation of an iPhone SE

Walmart - Get up to $750 in eGift cards with activation and purchase of iPhone 12 and iPhone 13

Best Buy - Save up to $1,000 on iPhone 13 when trading in and activating on Verizon, AT&T, or T-Mobile

Apple Watch

What's the deal? $60 off Apple Watch SE; $19 off Series 7

$60 off Apple Watch SE; $19 off Series 7 Where can I get it? Target, Amazon, and Best Buy

Target, Amazon, and Best Buy When can I get it? Right now

For the older Apple Watch models - Series 3 and SE - now is a great time to purchase the smartwatches. Target is offering the 40mm GPS Apple Watch SE for $219.99, down from $279.00. The 44mm GPS model is on sale for $249.99, down from $309.00.

These deals are both all-time low prices on the Apple Watch SE, and you can find similar sales at Best Buy and at Amazon this Black Friday. Target shoppers should remember that you can get an additional 5 percent off your order with the Target RedCard.

On Monday, Walmart had $90 off the Apple Watch Series 3, available at just $109, but given how steep that sale was it didn't last very long. It may be worth keeping an eye on Walmart through this week, and on Friday, as the company may restock the Series 3 models at these all-time low prices.

You can also currently find all-time low prices on the Apple Watch Series 7, but the discounts aren't particularly deep. The best sales you'll find as of today are $19 off Series 7 models on Amazon. This is only for select models, and some discounts only reach up to $9 off. Still, if you want to own the newest Apple Watch model, you can at least save a little bit of money on Amazon.



MacBook Pro

What's the deal? Lowest price on the new 14-inch MacBook Pro

Lowest price on the new 14-inch MacBook Pro Where can I get it? Amazon

Amazon When can I get it? Right now

Amazon has the 8-Core M1 Pro/512GB 14-inch MacBook Pro for $1,949.99, down from $1,999.00. Although just $50 off, this is a match of the lowest price we've tracked to date on this model of the new MacBook Pro, so anyone still shopping for this model should take a look at this model soon. Unfortunately, this model currently has a shipping estimate in early January, so it won't make it in time for the holidays when shipped from Amazon. Only Amazon has this sale as of writing.

If you want a little more storage, the 10-Core M1 Pro/1TB 14-inch MacBook Pro is on sale for $2,449.99, down from $2,499.00. This model will still arrive before the holidays.



iMac

What's the deal? Record low prices on 2021 iMacs

Record low prices on 2021 iMacs Where can I get it? Amazon

Amazon When can I get it? Right now

Amazon has Apple's M1 24-inch iMac at $50 off in multiple configurations, starting at $1,249.00 for the M1 iMac with 7-Core GPU/256GB, down from $1,299.00. Additionally, this week Amazon has discounted the M1 iMac with 8-Core GPU/512GB for the first time ever, available for $1,649.99, down from $1,699.00.

Amazon sales always come and go quickly, and we haven't had a clear picture on what kind of iMac deals to expect on Friday, so if you've been waiting for a sale these are solid all-time low prices on the newest iMac.



iPad Pro

What's the deal? Tons of iPad Pro deals starting at $999.00 for 12.9-inch models

Tons of iPad Pro deals starting at $999.00 for 12.9-inch models Where can I get it? Amazon

Amazon When can I get it? Right now

Amazon has a massive sale on 12.9-inch iPad Pro models, offering savings on all models and lowest ever prices on nearly every single one. Prices start at $999.00 for the 128GB Wi-Fi tablet, and jump to $2,249.00 for the 2TB Cellular device. At this point in the week we aren't tracking any notable 11-inch iPad Pro deals, but there should be at least a few that appear closer to Black Friday.



128GB Wi-Fi - $999.00 at Amazon ($100 off, lowest ever)

- $999.00 at Amazon ($100 off, lowest ever) 256GB Wi-Fi - $1,099.00 at Amazon ($100 off)

- $1,099.00 at Amazon ($100 off) 512GB Wi-Fi - $1,249.00 at Amazon ($150 off, lowest ever)

- $1,249.00 at Amazon ($150 off, lowest ever) 1TB Wi-Fi - $1,649.00 at Amazon ($150 off, lowest ever)

- $1,649.00 at Amazon ($150 off, lowest ever) 2TB Wi-Fi - $2,049.99 at Amazon ($149 off, lowest ever)

- $2,049.99 at Amazon ($149 off, lowest ever) 128GB Cellular - $1,199.99 at Amazon ($99 off)

- $1,199.99 at Amazon ($99 off) 256GB Cellular - $1,299.99 at Amazon ($99 off, lowest ever)

- $1,299.99 at Amazon ($99 off, lowest ever) 512GB Cellular - $1,449.99 at Amazon ($149 off, lowest ever)

- $1,449.99 at Amazon ($149 off, lowest ever) 1TB Cellular - $1,849.99 at Amazon ($149 off, lowest ever)

- $1,849.99 at Amazon ($149 off, lowest ever) 2TB Cellular - $2,249.00 at Amazon ($149 off, lowest ever)

Apple Gift Card

What's the deal? $15 in store credit when purchasing $100 Apple Gift Card

$15 in store credit when purchasing $100 Apple Gift Card Where can I get it? Target and Best Buy

Target and Best Buy When can I get it? Right now

Depending on which retailer you prefer, you can get a $15 gift card from Target and Best Buy when purchasing the $100 Apple Gift Card. These are the best offers you'll find this season on the new Apple Gift Card, as we don't see straight cash discounts on these gift cards. If you were planning to buy an Apple Gift Card already, the $15 store credit could also help knock down the price of an Apple Watch SE or pair of AirPods to an even steeper all-time low price.



HomePod mini

What's the deal? HomePod mini for $94.99

HomePod mini for $94.99 Where can I get it? B&H Photo

B&H Photo When can I get it? Right now

We aren't seeing many particularly steep discounts on the HomePod mini this week, so if you had your eye on one and want to save even a little money, B&H Photo is the best bet. That retailer has the speaker at $94.99, down from $99.99



Apple Pencil 2

What's the deal? Apple Pencil 2 for $99.00

Apple Pencil 2 for $99.00 Where can I get it? Amazon

Amazon When can I get it? Right now

Amazon has the Apple Pencil 2 for $99.00 this week, down from $129.00. This is an Amazon all-time low price and one of the most consistent discounts that we track on the Apple Pencil 2.



MagSafe

What's the deal? Solid deals on MagSafe accessories

Solid deals on MagSafe accessories Where can I get it? Amazon

Amazon When can I get it? Right now

If you're on the hunt for MagSafe accessories for stocking stuffers this year, Amazon has a few good deals. The MagSafe Charger is $31.99, down from $39.00; the MagSafe Duo Charger is $103.99, down from $129.00; and the MagSafe Battery Pack is $89.95, down from $99.00. All sales are solid second-best prices.



Beats Studio Buds

What's the deal? Beats Studio Buds for $99.99

Beats Studio Buds for $99.99 Where can I get it? Amazon and Best Buy

Amazon and Best Buy When can I get it? Right now

Amazon is offering the new Beats Studio Buds for $99.99, down from $149.99. This is the best price we've ever tracked on the earbuds, and it's matched at Best Buy beginning on Thursday.

(Note that stock on the Beats Studio Buds on Amazon has been fluctuating, so it's worth checking back often if you don't see the $99.99 sale price on a new pair.)

We're keeping track of all this season's best deals in our Black Friday 2021 Roundup. You can also find more of our daily deals and other offers in our Deals Roundup.