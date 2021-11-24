Twitter Investigating Bug Causing Unexpected Logouts on iOS 15

Twitter Support has acknowledged a bug causing unexpected account logouts on iOS 15, promising that its teams are working on a fix and that it'll keep users updated on when it's resolved.
Posts on Twitter over the last several hours have shown users experiencing the bug, with some sharing frustrations that the app is requiring them to log back into Twitter upon every app launch. While some of the reports lack the specificity that the bug is happening on iOS devices, it seems likely to be the case following the acknowledgment from Twitter itself.
Hey @Twitter can you please make it so I don’t have to sign in every other freaking day? I never log out of my account yet I keep having to sign in. Thanks
— blueyosh (@hotorc97) November 24, 2021
WHY IS TWITTER LOGGING ME OUT OF ALL OF MY ACCS???? I HAVE 8 TWITTER ACCS AND DO YOU KNOW HOW HAED TO LOG IN ALL OF THEM???????? IVE BEEN DOING IT 2 TIME ALREADY SINCE OCTOBER
— kyle (@leeknowonIyfans) November 24, 2021
