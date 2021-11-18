Apple Shares 'A Dozen Eggs' Shot on iPhone Video

Apple today shared a new video in its ongoing "Shot on iPhone" series, this time commissioned from French film director Michel Gondry, known for movies like "Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind," "Be Kind Rewind," "The Green Hornet," and "The Science of Sleep."

play

What happens when you take a dozen eggs, add iPhone 13 Pro and throw in the inventive mind of Michel Gondry? The simple becomes cinema.

The video focuses on eggs in various fantasy settings and situations, ending with an ‌iPhone‌ shot of chickens. The entire short piece was filmed on the iPhone 13 Pro

Apple regularly shares "Shot on ‌iPhone‌" videos and photos, and it is one of the company's longest running advertising campaigns. The "A Dozen Eggs" video may make its way to TV commercials and social media.