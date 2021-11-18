Black Friday Spotlight: Target Offers $15 Gift Card With Purchase of $100 Apple Gift Card

We've been tracking early Black Friday deals in our dedicated Black Friday Roundup, and in an effort to prepare our readers for the big shopping event we're highlighting sales store-by-store in the lead-up to November 26.

Target November Deals 1Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Target. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Similar to Walmart, Target has been holding quite a few pre-Black Friday sales throughout November. Thanks to the release of its Black Friday circular recently, now we have a clear picture of all the deals you'll see if you choose to shop Target on Black Friday.

Target's Black Friday Schedule

Like other stores, Target's event is more of a week of sales rather than just one day. The retailer kicks things off on Sunday, November 21, and deals will come in and out all the way through Saturday, November 27. This means that you'll be able to get a lot of shopping done ahead of the 26th, but there will be a few deals available only on that day.

  • Sunday, November 21 - Online sales begin
  • Thursday, November 25 - Stores closed, online sales continue
  • Friday, November 26 - Specific opening hours vary by location

Target Black Friday - Deals Start 11/21

There are quite a few solid deals across numerous product categories at Target this year, although many do overlap with other retailers as well. You can get the Nintendo Switch bundled with Mario Kart 8 and three months of Nintendo Online for $299.99, a free $50 Target gift card when purchasing any Oculus Quest 2 VR headset, and the usual collection of major TV set discounts.

Apple

For Apple products, you can get up to $250 off an iPhone 12 or an iPhone 13 when adding a new line, or up to $50 off when upgrading. You'll also get a $140 Target gift card when activating an iPhone SE (2nd gen) in stores.

Target November Deals 2
One of the more notable Apple-related offers at Target will net you a $15 Target gift card when you purchase $100 or more in Apple Gift Cards. Retailer-specific gift card offers like this are now the only deals available for Apple Gift Cards, so if you're a regular Target shopper this one could be the best for you.

Below you'll find Target's best deals on Apple products this Black Friday, but if you're shopping for AirPods, you'll do better heading to Walmart. That retailer will have the AirPods Pro with MagSafe for $159.00, compared to Target's price of $189.99.

TVs

Audio

Smart Home

Video Games

Like all of the other major retailers, and similar to previous holiday seasons, Target is offering the Nintendo Switch bundle with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and three months of Nintendo Switch Online for $299.99. This essentially nets you a copy of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for free. You can also shop for some deals on Switch games, including Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening, Super Mario Maker 2, and more for $39.99.

Target November Deals 3
Target will also have Ring Fit Adventure on sale for $54.99 ($25 off), Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit for $59.99 ($40 off), and you can get a free Mario plush when purchasing Super Mario Odyssey or Super Mario Party.

Other video game deals include $29.99 games like Deathloop, Guardians of the Galaxy, Sackboy: A Big Adventure, Spider-Man: Miles Morales, and more. There's also games on sale for $39.99, like Far Cry 6, Death Stranding: Director's Cut, Demon's Souls, and more. In total, video game sales start as low as $14.99 on select games.

Target will also offer $20 off game subscription services like PlayStation Plus and Xbox Game Pass.

We're keeping track of all this season's best deals in our Black Friday 2021 Roundup. You can also find more of our daily deals and other offers in our Deals Roundup.

