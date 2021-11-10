Black Friday Spotlight: Walmart Drops AirPods 2 to All-Time Low Price of $89

Black Friday is now just a few weeks away, and some stores have begun revealing the deals that you can expect to shop during the event. Of course, Black Friday is also getting earlier each year, and at Walmart you can start saving today.

In an effort to prepare our readers for Black Friday, we're highlighting sales store-by-store in the lead up to the shopping holiday. When Walmart finally unveils its official Black Friday ad, we'll be sure to have all the best deals added into our dedicated Black Friday Roundup.



Walmart's Early Black Friday Schedule

Ahead of Black Friday, Walmart is giving its customers a chance to save on select products beginning November 10 at 7 p.m. ET online during its "Deals For Days" sale event. Walmart Plus subscribers will get early access to this sale, starting at 3 p.m. ET, and in-store shopping will begin on November 12 at 5 a.m.



Wednesday, November 10 - 7 p.m. ET online (3 p.m ET for Walmart+ members)

- 7 p.m. ET online (3 p.m ET for Walmart+ members) Friday, November 12 - 5 a.m. local time in stores

Walmart has yet to reveal specifics about its sales or store hours for the week of Black Friday, but we'll be sure to update this article and our Black Friday Roundup when they do share more details.



Early Black Friday - Deals For Days Event

This event has numerous deals, including savings on TVs, computers, AirPods, Keurig machines, portable storage, smart home products, and more. We've highlighted some of the best upcoming deals below, but be sure to visit Walmart.com to browse the full ad.



AirPods 2

One of the standouts in this sale is a new all-time low price on the AirPods 2 with Charging Case, priced at $89. This model originally cost $159, and in the past the lowest price we've ever tracked was around $99. If you're okay with investing in an older model, this is a great sale price for the AirPods, which always make a solid holiday gift.



Shoppers should remember that the AirPods 2 deal is only available to Walmart+ subscribers this afternoon. The $89 price tag will open up to everyone else later tonight at 7 p.m. ET.

This also beats the current going rate of the AirPods 2 at retailers like Amazon by about $30. AirPods 2 support "Hey Siri" functionality, have more than 24 hours of total listening time thanks to the Charging Case, and in-ear detection. This sale price is being matched at Costco.



Computers and Tablets

Smart Home

TVs

