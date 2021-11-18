Belkin Launches $150 3-in-1 Charger With Fast Charging for Apple Watch Series 7

Designed for Apple's latest devices, the 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Pad offers a MagSafe charging puck for the iPhone 12 and 13 models, which can charge them at up to 15W (12W for iPhone 12 and 13 mini). It is also able to fast charge the new Apple Watch Series 7 models, and it is the first third-party charger with fast-charging capabilities.
The Apple Watch Series 7 is able to charge up to 33 percent faster with Apple's new fast charge Apple Watch puck, with the watch charging to approximately 80 percent within 45 minutes.
Along with the 3-in-1 charging option, Belkin has also introduced the Portable Fast Charger for Apple Watch, which is priced at $60. The Portable Fast Charger for Apple Watch is able to fast charge the Apple Watch Series 7 models, as the name suggests.
Apple today released a new 4A402 firmware update for the AirPods Pro, which is up from the prior 4A400 firmware that was released back in October. Apple has also updated the AirPods 3 firmware to 4B66, up from the 4B61 that was previously available. Apple does not offer information on what's included in refreshed firmware updates for the AirPods, so we don't know what improvements or bug ...
Apple today announced the "Self Service Repair" program, allowing users to complete their own repairs via a new online store dedicated to parts and tools.
The Self Service Repair program will give customers who are comfortable with the idea of completing their own repairs access to Apple genuine parts, tools, and manuals, starting with the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 lineups. The scheme will be...
Apple today released the third beta of an upcoming iOS 15.2 update to developers for testing purposes, and the Cupertino company is continuing to refine features ahead of the software's release. Beta 3 doesn't add as many new features as prior betas, but there are some notable changes.
Playlist Search in Music App
Apple has added a long-awaited feature that allows Apple Music users to...
HYPER today announced the launch of its latest dock, a 15-port version that is designed for the 13, 14, 15 and 16-inch MacBook Pro models. The HyperDrive 4K Multi-Display Docking Station supports up to three 4K displays on larger Mac machines.
There are three HDMI ports and three DisplayPorts, all of which support 4K displays at up to 60Hz, along with a Gigabit Ethernet port, a 100W USB-C PD ...
Wednesday November 17, 2021 10:20 am PST by Juli Clover
Apple today released iOS 15.1.1, a minor update that comes almost a month after the launch of iOS 15.1.
The iOS 15.1.1 update can be downloaded for free and the software is available on all eligible devices over-the-air in the Settings app. To access the new software, go to Settings > General > Software Update.
According to Apple's release notes, iOS 15.1.1 improves call drop performance...
Amazon today introduced a native macOS app for its Amazon Prime Video service, with the app now available from the Mac App Store.
Prime Video subscribers can stream content using the new app, or download content on Macs for offline viewing. All Amazon Prime content is available through the Mac app.
Picture-in-Picture and AirPlay are both supported features that work with Amazon's new app, ...
Apple's agreement with U.S. states looking to add digital ID cards such as driver's licenses to the Wallet app includes strict terms and charges footed to the taxpayer, according to fintech consultant Jason Mikula and CNBC.
The ability to add a driver's license or ID to the Wallet app is a new feature in iOS 15. Customers will be able to tap the plus icon at the top of the Wallet app to add...
Apple's development of its rumored augmented reality (AR) headset is beginning to mirror the period before the launch of the Apple Watch, according to Morgan Stanley analysts.
In a note to investors, seen by Investor's Business Daily, Morgan Stanley analysts explained that after years of building expertise and a number of setbacks, Apple's long-awaited AR headset is "approaching liftoff."...