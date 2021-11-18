Belkin Launches $150 3-in-1 Charger With Fast Charging for Apple Watch Series 7

Belkin today announced the launch of the Boost Charge Pro 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Pad, a $150 charger that can charge an Apple Watch, iPhone, and AirPods at the same time.



Designed for Apple's latest devices, the 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Pad offers a MagSafe charging puck for the iPhone 12 and 13 models, which can charge them at up to 15W (12W for ‌iPhone 12‌ and 13 mini). It is also able to fast charge the new Apple Watch Series 7 models, and it is the first third-party charger with fast-charging capabilities.

The ‌Apple Watch Series 7‌ is able to charge up to 33 percent faster with Apple's new fast charge Apple Watch puck, with the watch charging to approximately 80 percent within 45 minutes.



Along with the 3-in-1 charging option, Belkin has also introduced the Portable Fast Charger for Apple Watch, which is priced at $60. The Portable Fast Charger for Apple Watch is able to fast charge the ‌Apple Watch Series 7‌ models, as the name suggests.

Customers can pre-order the 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Pad with MagSafe and the new Apple Watch Fast Charger starting today, but the devices won't ship until December or January.