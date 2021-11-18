AAPL Stock Sets New All-Time High Following Latest Apple Car Rumors

Right on the heels of a fresh round of rumors about Apple's autonomous car project, Apple's stock price spiked to a new all-time high today, touching $157.87 per share before pulling back slightly.



The previous all-time intraday high was set back on September 7 at $157.26, and Apple's stock is now up over 21% so far in 2021 and 33% over the past twelve months.

Investors are no doubt looking toward the potential impact of Apple's entry into the massive automobile market, but any launch is still a number of years away, with Apple's rumored target of 2025 reportedly seen as optimistic even by some within the company.