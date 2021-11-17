Apple Music App for LG Smart TVs Now Available

The Apple Music app for LG smart TVs is today rolling out to users, with LG now promoting the app on social media.



The Apple Music app for LG smart TVs allows subscribers to stream over 90 million songs, as well as playlists, radio stations, and music videos, with no need for any external hardware such as an Apple TV. The app also supports ‌Apple Music‌ realtime lyrics.

The user interface appears to be very visually similar to the ‌Apple Music‌ app for ‌Apple TV‌. The ‌Apple Music‌ app is now gradually rolling out to LG users, with a large number of posts emerging on Twitter showing the new app in action.

finally, apple music on lg tvs pic.twitter.com/XLZuWBzE06 — kyle (@kylemsound) November 17, 2021

It is as yet unclear which exact LG TV models support the app, but it is more likely that more recent model years will be supported. Users can find out if they have a supported TV by simply searching for '‌Apple Music‌' in the LG content store.