Apple Music App for LG Smart TVs Now Available
The Apple Music app for LG smart TVs is today rolling out to users, with LG now promoting the app on social media.
The Apple Music app for LG smart TVs allows subscribers to stream over 90 million songs, as well as playlists, radio stations, and music videos, with no need for any external hardware such as an Apple TV. The app also supports Apple Music realtime lyrics.
The user interface appears to be very visually similar to the Apple Music app for Apple TV. The Apple Music app is now gradually rolling out to LG users, with a large number of posts emerging on Twitter showing the new app in action.
It is as yet unclear which exact LG TV models support the app, but it is more likely that more recent model years will be supported. Users can find out if they have a supported TV by simply searching for 'Apple Music' in the LG content store.
Related Stories
HYPER today announced the launch of its latest dock, a 15-port version that is designed for the 13, 14, 15 and 16-inch MacBook Pro models. The HyperDrive 4K Multi-Display Docking Station supports up to three 4K displays on larger Mac machines.
There are three HDMI ports and three DisplayPorts, all of which support 4K displays at up to 60Hz, along with a Gigabit Ethernet port, a 100W USB-C PD ...
Apple today released a new 4A402 firmware update for the AirPods Pro, which is up from the prior 4A400 firmware that was released back in October. Apple has also updated the AirPods 3 firmware to 4B66, up from the 4B61 that was previously available. Apple does not offer information on what's included in refreshed firmware updates for the AirPods, so we don't know what improvements or bug ...
Apple is continuing to work on its next set of operating system updates, and the new beta of iOS 15.2 seeded to developers and public beta testers this week includes a number of tweaks and improvements.
Tim Cook also spoke at this week's DealBook online summit, addressing some of the recent controversy about whether Apple should be required to allow "sideloading" of apps from outside the App ...
Amazon today introduced a native macOS app for its Amazon Prime Video service, with the app now available from the Mac App Store.
Prime Video subscribers can stream content using the new app, or download content on Macs for offline viewing. All Amazon Prime content is available through the Mac app.
Picture-in-Picture and AirPlay are both supported features that work with Amazon's new app, ...
Apple's agreement with U.S. states looking to add digital ID cards such as driver's licenses to the Wallet app includes strict terms and charges footed to the taxpayer, according to fintech consultant Jason Mikula and CNBC.
The ability to add a driver's license or ID to the Wallet app is a new feature in iOS 15. Customers will be able to tap the plus icon at the top of the Wallet app to add...