Apple Updates AirPods Pro Firmware to Version 4A402 and AirPods 3 Firmware to 4B66

Apple today released a new 4A402 firmware update for the AirPods Pro, which is up from the prior 4A400 firmware that was released back in October. Apple has also updated the AirPods 3 firmware to 4B66, up from the 4B61 that was previously available.

Apple does not offer information on what's included in refreshed firmware updates for the AirPods‌, so we don't know what improvements or bug fixes the new firmware brings.

There's no standard way to upgrade the ‌AirPods‌‌ software, but firmware is generally installed over-the-air while the ‌‌AirPods‌‌ are connected to an iOS device. Putting the ‌‌‌‌‌AirPods‌‌‌‌‌ in the case, connecting the ‌‌‌‌‌AirPods‌‌‌‌‌ to a power source, and then pairing the ‌‌‌‌‌AirPods‌‌‌‌‌ to an iPhone or an iPad should force the update after a short period of time.

You can check your ‌‌‌AirPods‌‌ or ‌‌‌‌AirPods Pro‌‌‌‌‌ firmware by following these steps:

  • Connect your ‌‌AirPods‌‌ or ‌‌‌‌AirPods Pro‌‌‌‌ to your iOS device.
  • Open the Settings app.
  • Tap General.
  • Tap About.
  • Tap ‌‌‌‌‌AirPods‌‌‌‌‌.
  • Look at the number next to "Firmware Version."

If we find notable changes after the firmware updates are installed, we'll share details, but the software likely includes performance improvements and bug fixes.

Top Rated Comments

Itsedstech Avatar
Itsedstech
11 minutes ago at 11:39 am
update made my ANC even worse. I can still hear them calling my name at work
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jz0309 Avatar
jz0309
14 minutes ago at 11:36 am
And it’ll take 3 weeks to roll out to everyone… maybe by then we’ll know what is fixed/added?
I think it’s bad practice to not publish release notes Apple!
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
reklex Avatar
reklex
9 minutes ago at 11:42 am

update made my ANC even worse. I can still hear them calling my name at work
i'm WFH and I still can hear them calling me
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
