Apple Updates AirPods 2, AirPods Pro and AirPods Max Firmware to Version 4A400

by

Apple today released new firmware updates for the second-generation AirPods, the AirPods Pro, and the AirPods Max. All three of the AirPod models are now running 4A400 firmware, up from 3E751 for the standard ‌AirPods‌, 3E756 for the ‌AirPods Max‌, and 3E751 for the ‌AirPods Pro‌.

AirPods Pro
Apple has also released new firmware for the Beats Solo Pro, Powerbeats 4, and Powerbeats Pro.

Apple does not offer information on what's included in refreshed firmware for the ‌AirPods Pro‌, so we don't know what improvements or bug fixes the new firmware brings. The update likely adds Conversation Boost to the ‌AirPods Pro‌.

Conversation Boost is an iOS 15 feature that uses the beamforming microphones in the ‌‌AirPods Pro‌‌ to boost the volume level of conversations, which is ideal for those with mild to moderate hearing challenges.

There's no standard way to upgrade the ‌‌AirPods‌‌‌ software, but firmware is generally installed over-the-air while the ‌‌‌AirPods‌‌‌ are connected to an iOS device. Putting the ‌‌‌‌‌‌AirPods‌‌‌‌‌‌ in the case, connecting the ‌‌‌‌‌‌AirPods‌‌‌‌‌‌ to a power source, and then pairing the ‌‌‌‌‌‌AirPods‌‌‌‌‌‌ to an iPhone or an iPad should force the update after a short period of time.

You can check your ‌‌‌‌AirPods‌‌‌ or ‌‌‌AirPods Pro‌‌‌‌ firmware by following these steps:

  • Connect your ‌‌‌AirPods‌‌‌ or ‌‌‌AirPods Pro‌‌‌ to your iOS device.
  • Open the Settings app.
  • Tap General.
  • Tap About.
  • Tap ‌‌‌‌‌‌AirPods‌‌‌‌‌‌.
  • Look at the number next to "Firmware Version."

If we find notable changes after the firmware updates are installed, we'll share details, but the software likely includes performance improvements and bug fixes.

Related Roundups: AirPods, AirPods Pro, AirPods Max
Tag: AirPods Guide
Buyer's Guide: AirPods (Don't Buy), AirPods Pro (Neutral), AirPods Max (Buy Now)
Related Forum: AirPods

Top Rated Comments

macsplusmacs Avatar
macsplusmacs
1 hour ago at 11:20 am
Kinda bugs me they never give release notes for these updates.
Score: 14 Votes (Like | Disagree)
RumorConsumer Avatar
RumorConsumer
1 hour ago at 11:21 am
Hopefully it transitions better between devices. Tired of putting my buds in when my phone rings and none of my devices getting the hint
Score: 12 Votes (Like | Disagree)
metalsiren Avatar
metalsiren
1 hour ago at 11:36 am
They need to make an app or in the IOS like Sony / Bose etc. where you can see the firmware and see the upgrade process etc. this is SOOOOO DAM stupid for Apple Not to have this functionality
Score: 9 Votes (Like | Disagree)
DeepWebinar Avatar
DeepWebinar
53 minutes ago at 11:52 am
Never update your firmware, it slows your headphones down.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
tdar Avatar
tdar
34 minutes ago at 12:11 pm
And as always, it infuriates me that Apple makes a line of products that have no direct way to upgrade their software.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Kissmo1980 Avatar
Kissmo1980
1 hour ago at 11:36 am
I hope it introduces 30% of their price on my account because why not?
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Top Stories

macbook pro touch bar m1

Some Users Having External Display Connection Issues With macOS Big Sur 11.1 and 11.2

Wednesday February 3, 2021 1:46 pm PST by
Some macOS Big Sur users who are running the 11.1 and recently released 11.2 update have been experiencing ongoing issues with external displays, based on multiple reports on the MacRumors forum, Apple Support Communities, Twitter, and Reddit. There are at least two separate issues at play, but both are related to external display connections. The problems appear to have started with the...
Read Full Article205 comments
iphone 12 colors 2021

iPhone 12 Colors: Deciding on The Right Color

Thursday November 5, 2020 8:35 am PST by
The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro arrived in October 2020 in a range of color options, with entirely new hues available on both devices, as well as some popular classics. The 12 and 12 Pro have different color choices, so if you have your heart set on a particular shade, you might not be able to get your preferred model in that color. iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 The iPhone 12 mini and iPhone...
Read Full Article
YouTube Picture in Picture Feature

YouTube Premium Subscribers Can Now Use iOS Picture-in-Picture: Here's How

Wednesday August 25, 2021 3:55 am PDT by
Google has rolled out picture-in-picture support as an "experimental" feature for YouTube premium subscribers, allowing them to watch video in a small window when the app is closed. If you're a premium YouTube subscriber looking to try out picture-in-picture, follow these steps: Launch a web browser and sign into your YouTube account at YouTube.com. Navigate to www.youtube.com/new. Scroll...
Read Full Article103 comments
calculatorapp

iOS 11 Bug: Typing 1+2+3 Quickly in the Calculator App Won't Get You 6

Tuesday October 24, 2017 2:03 pm PDT by
A bug in the built-in Calculator app in iOS 11 is getting some major attention this week, despite the fact that it's been around since iOS 11 was in beta testing. At issue is a calculator animation that causes some symbols to be ignored when calculations are entered in rapid succession. You can try it for yourself: Type 1+2+3 and then the equals sign into the Calculator app quickly. Due to...
Read Full Article346 comments
studio buds family

Beats Studio Buds Debuting Today With Active Noise Cancellation, Stemless Design, and More for $150

Monday June 14, 2021 8:00 am PDT by
We've seen a lot of teasers about the Beats Studio Buds over the past month since they first showed up in Apple's beta software updates, and today they're finally official. The Beats Studio Buds are available to order today in red, white, and black ahead of a June 24 ship date, and they're priced at $149.99. The Studio Buds are the first Beats-branded earbuds to truly compete with AirPods...
Read Full Article198 comments
maxresdefault

'Being James Bond' Retrospective Will Be Free to Watch Through Apple TV App

Tuesday August 31, 2021 8:25 am PDT by
Update 9/7/21: "Being James Bond" is now available to watch through the Apple TV app. Ahead of the theatrical release of James Bond film "No Time To Die" on October 8 in the United States, a 45-minute retrospective titled "Being James Bond" will be available to watch for free through the Apple TV app, according to Deadline. The story from MGM is said to feature Daniel Craig reflecting ...
Read Full Article45 comments
maroon5memories

Apple Collaborates With Maroon 5 to Add 'Memories' Song to Photos App

Wednesday September 25, 2019 12:02 pm PDT by
Apple has teamed up with Maroon 5 to add the group's new song "Memories" to the Memories feature in the Photos app, allowing it to be used for photo slide show creations, reports Billboard. "Memories" will be available as a soundtrack option for a limited time and it is available to iPhone and iPad users running the latest iOS 13 and iPadOS software. Memories in the Photos app are created ...
Read Full Article31 comments
lockdown

'Lockdown' Firewall App That Lets You Block Ads and Trackers in All Apps Expands to Mac

Friday February 14, 2020 12:12 pm PST by
Lockdown, a popular open source firewall app that's designed to let users block any connection to any domain, is now available for Macs in addition to iOS devices. Launched on the iPhone back in July, Lockdown blocks ad tracking services, analytics platforms that monitor device usage, ads, and more across all apps that you use (rather than just Safari like most ad blockers). Lockdown on iOS...
Read Full Article82 comments
qualcomm snapdragon x60 5g

iPhone 13 Lineup Expected to Use Qualcomm's Snapdragon X60 Modem With Several 5G Improvements

Wednesday February 24, 2021 8:10 am PST by
Apple's next-generation iPhone 13 lineup will use Qualcomm's Snapdragon X60 5G modem, with Samsung to handle manufacturing of the chip, according to DigiTimes. Built on a 5nm process, the X60 packs higher power efficiency into a smaller footprint compared to the 7nm-based Snapdragon X55 modem used in iPhone 12 models, which could contribute to longer battery life. With the X60 modem, iPhone...
Read Full Article80 comments
affinity designer contour tool

Serif Updates Affinity Photo, Designer, and Publisher With New Tools and Functions

Thursday February 4, 2021 1:58 am PST by
Serif today announced across-the-board updates for its popular suite of Affinity creative apps, including Affinity Photo, Affinity Designer, and the Apple award-winning Affinity Publisher for Mac, all of which were among the first professional creative suites to be optimized for Apple's new M1 chip. "After another year which saw record numbers of people switching to Affinity, it's exciting to...
Read Full Article86 comments