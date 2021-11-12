iPhone X With USB-C Port Sells For $86,001 on eBay

The iPhone was modified by Ken Pillonel, a robotics student who shared a video explaining how he did it. Since the video was posted on November 1, it's garnered over 600,000 views and has been widely discussed across social media. The eBay listing, which lasted 10 days, had a total of 116 bids and 6 bid retractions. One bid earlier in the week topped $99,000.
From the iPad to the Mac, Apple utilizes USB-C ports for charging, data, and more. The company has relentlessly stuck to using its proprietary Lightning connector on the iPhone, and reports suggest that it won't be changing anytime soon.
The iPhone X is a 64GB model, and the winning bidder will be receiving the iPhone X in its original box but without any accessories. As a bonus, the winner will also get a 30-minute phone call with Pillonel should they have any questions about how the world's first USB-C iPhone was born.
Tuesday November 9, 2021 8:51 am PST by Sami Fathi
Amid a heightened amount of scrutiny and tension surrounding the App Store and how users download and install apps on the iPhone, Apple CEO Tim Cook said today that customers who wish to sideload apps should consider purchasing an Android device as the experience offered by the iPhone maximizes their security and privacy.
Speaking at The New York Times "DealBook" summit, Cook said that...
Apple today updated its iPhone trade-in site, dropping the maximum trade-in prices of almost all of its trade-in options. Trading in the iPhone 12 Pro Max, for example, will now net you $700, $90 less than it was worth yesterday.
With Apple's trade-in program, customers can send in their old devices and receive an Apple gift card that can be put toward the purchase of a new device. Apple...
Apple today announced the debut of Apple Business Essentials, a new subscription-based service that will offer device management like setup and onboarding, iCloud storage, and optional 24/7 access to Apple Support for small businesses with up to 500 employees.
Apple Business Essentials will enable small businesses to easily configure, deploy, and manage Apple products from anywhere, and...
Following the launch of the iPhone 13 models, iFixit and other independent repair outlets found that replacing the iPhone's display renders Face ID non-functional, limiting repairs to Apple itself, Apple Authorized Service Providers, and Apple-associated repair shops. The change made it much more difficult for smaller, independent repair shops to perform iPhone 13 display repairs on broken...
With its latest high-end MacBook Pro models, Apple restored the MagSafe charging port, HDMI port, and SDXC card slot, but not all users are happy.
While there seem to be few complaints about the return of MagSafe charging, especially since the option to charge via Thunderbolt 4/USB-C continues to be available, most dissatisfied users seem to be focusing on the HDMI port and SDXC port.
The ...
Black Friday is now just a few weeks away, and some stores have begun revealing the deals that you can expect to shop during the event. Of course, Black Friday is also getting earlier each year, and at Walmart you can start saving today.
WhatsApp has rolled out multi-device support to all users on iOS and Android, allowing WhatsApp to be used on up to four linked devices without users needing to be connected via a smartphone.
To enable multi-device support, users need to join the multi-device beta. Launch WhatsApp on iPhone, then select Settings -> Linked Devices. Select Multi-Device Beta, then tap Join Beta. Once that's...
Poor Souls!
In all seriousness do we really need to change the port when the functionality is basically obsoleted with wireless charging and data transfer? This is seriously the most frivolous thing I've seen. Europe should push for wireless instead of producing waste.